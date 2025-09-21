



On Friday, the United States announced that it had flowed a third boat in the Caribbean which, according to him, bore drugs which, according to President Donald Trump, was intended to poison the Americans. The last drone strike, announced by Trump on social networks, would have killed three people and followed two others against Venezuelan ships that would occur drugs; 17 people combined have been killed in this way in recent weeks. Trump welcomed operations a success. The second attack, he said, had left large bags of cocaine and fentanyl everywhere.

Venezuelan president Nicols Maduro accused the Pentagon of drone sequences.

Trump could start a narco war unlike everything we have seen.

Venezuelan president Nicols Maduro accused the Pentagon of making drone sequences and denied that crew members on board be affiliated with the Cartel of Tren de Aragua. Be that as it may, it is apparently clear that the United States does not intend to stop these acts of aggression.

Trump insists that blowing boats to explode so that the United States unilaterally declared trafficking drugs help to approach the drug crisis of the Americas. Since 2000, overdoses (mainly fentanyl) have killed more than a million people in the United States (between 2015 and 2023, overdose deaths in the United States have doubled.) The epidemic epioid costs 1 billion of dollars per year and led nearly three million emergency visits per year.

But the recent actions of Washingtons in the Caribbean seem to be more on the change of diet and less on the interception of narcotics.

The United States recently doubled the Maduros' head bonus at $ 50 million, threatened to shoot down Venezuelan jets and deployed 10 F-35 to Puerto Rico, supported by warships and a nuclear submarine positioned off the Venezuelas coast. And as if to further tighten the vice, the Trump administration has stripped immigration protections of more than 600,000 Venezuelans deporting 238 to a prison in El Salvador earlier this year. The military muscle is close to the Caribbean, while humanitarian pressure takes place through deportations and legal exclusions. Together, the Washingtons jaw strategy stops on Caracas.

In my hometown of Los Angeles, we are already trying to house immigrants and fighting fentanyl. The same goes elsewhere. Faced with an interior emergency which becomes more and more international. But the militarization of this fight, even overthrow Maduro will do nothing to eliminate merchants or stem the flow of drugs across the American border.

The strikes that kill the members of the cartel without dismantling their networks create power vacuum cleaners.

The strikes that kill the members of the cartel without dismantling their networks create power vacuum cleaners, causing new factions and violence. We saw it in Mexico after the capture of Joaqun El Chapo Guzmn. Its withdrawal did not end the Sinaloa cartel but fractured it, releasing brutal wars of lawn and accelerating the spread of fentanyl and other opioids in American cities.

President Ronald Reagans “The war against drugs” promised to crush the cartels, but rather left Latin America marked by violence, corruption and weakened democracies while cheap narcotics have flooded the American streets. And the last risks of the Washingtons political theater repeating this cycle.

Instead of dismantling the drug trade, a Narco-War would destabilize Venezuela, would lead more families to flee north and accelerate the deaths of overdose while the fractured cartels compete by pushing even more deadly substances, like the Carfentanil, above the border.

We cannot afford to wave this crisis. Trump’s objective should be on the strengthening of regional institutions, the fight against corruption which feeds trafficking and investment seriously in prevention and treatment.

Research in 2023 stressed that the reduction in recruitment is the most effective way to weaken cartels. This means putting resources in schools, raising credible local leaders and enlisting religious leaders, educators and NGOs to give young people alternative ways far from the crime.

If the Trump administration wants to designate Tren of Aragua as a terrorist organization, this should take lessons from the fight against extremist movements, including the Islamic State.

Recruitment reduction is the most effective way to weaken cartels.

When military campaigns have historically failed in the fight against extremism, NGOs such as the World Muslim League (MWL) and movements such as Comunidad de Santegidio have shown other ways to manage the problem they have managed to work in vulnerable communities to recover young people from the grip of violence and drug addiction by cutting recruitment outside the ideology and promoting civic.

Migrants and minority communities with links with Latin America are at the front line of drug networks here in the United States, and they must be partners who are not guaranteed in this fight. If the Trump administration continues to launch this as a war, these communities will be more distant and unlikely to cooperate.

In the same way as extremists, cartels thrive on despair, poverty and broken social ties. Responding to these front conditions and the grip of criminal networks is weakening. For example, the secretary general of the MWLS, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, has repeatedly warned that immigrant communities and multifiés vacillate in the face of suspicion and that drug addiction cannot be combated with stigma or force, but with care, awareness of the community and open dialogue. This was underlined by studies by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Center for American Progress (CAP).

Turning the epidemic of opioids requires partnerships that allow families, civil society and local leaders on both sides of the border and not drones in the sky or fascist deportation orders.

Otherwise, the military attack in the Caribbean could slide into a war forever that does not end migration, dependence and instability, but which nourishes them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-drones-boats-tren-de-aragua-rcna232638 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos