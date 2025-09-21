Politics
APEC draws global concentration as a Trump, XI confirms attendance
The meeting of economic leaders in Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) which will be organized by Korea next month attracts increased worldwide attention, after US President Donald Trump confirmed that he would attend Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Seoul presidential office said on Sunday that it welcomed the possibility of an American-china summit in Korea and expressed its support for efforts to facilitate their discussions on the sidelines of APEC events.
The high -level rally of the leaders of the APEC member economies is scheduled from October 31 to November 1 in Gyeongju, the northern province of Gyeongsang.
Following a telephone call with XI Friday (local time), Trump wrote on social networks: I also agree with President XI whom we met at the top of the Apec in South Korea, “adding”, the two are looking forward to meeting APEC! “”
The rare telephone conversation came while the two largest economies in the world are pursuing discussions in the midst of an in progress trade war.
The next APEC event would mark the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump began his second term in January, and their first meeting in person since 2019, when they met in Japan at the G20 summit.
It would be the first time in 13 years for the American and Chinese presidents to visit Korea simultaneously. The last simultaneous visit occurred in March 2012, when the president of the E-US Barack Obama and the president of the Chinese era, Hu Jintao, attended the nuclear security summit in Seoul.
Observers say that the organization of the two major powers is simultaneously an important diplomatic achievement for Seoul, which continues to travel a tightrm between its key safety ally Washington and the large trading partner Beijing.
“Now that Trump and Xi have de facto have confirmed their attendance, the APEC meeting promises to be an American-Chinese confrontation,” said Kang Jun-Young, head of the Center for International Area Studies at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.
“Gathering the two leaders, who have a worried relationship, for a face -to -face meeting is a symbolic event, and the fact that it takes place in Korea is important for the diplomatic position of the country.”
While Kang said that it can be difficult to see concrete-chinoine bilateral agreements given the limited time before APEC, he noted that Korea could act as a mediator in the multilateral forum.
“The fact that Trump and Xi join a multilateral statement on the stabilization of the supply chain and global trade problems by producing a document as a” Gyeongju declaration “would be an important step for Korea,” he said.
The Korea's presidential office reported its commitment to supporting a potential meeting between Trump and Xi.
“Our government has always supported multifaceted diplomatic communication between APEC members on the sidelines of the APEC meeting,” said a senior official.
“We will continue a detailed communication with the United States, and we welcome the possibility that an American-China summit takes place in Korea. We are ready to provide the maximum level of support on our side.”
The organizers of the APEC seem to make meticulous preparations for the visit of the two major powers in Gyeongju. The five -star hotels in Gyeongju, where the two leaders can remain, have undergone renovations to include presidential and royal follow -ups adapted to heads of state.
Maximum security will be implemented around the Bomun tourist complex, which houses both the place and accommodation of the summit for participating leaders, with strictly prohibited unauthorized access.
The Korean president should also organize distinct bilateral meetings with Trump and Xi on the touch of the APEC, carried out at the level of the state visit, the highest form of diplomatic graciousness, a nation can extend to a foreign leader.
Hosting the two major powers on state visits almost at the same time is considered very rare among diplomatic circles.
“The government is coordinating with China at a potential summit between our president and President Xi on the sidelines of the APEC meeting,” said a manager of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Although it is not clear if the meeting will take place before or after the APEC event, some suggest that it is likely to be held in Seoul rather than Gyeongju due to logistical considerations and the accommodation needs of the Chinese delegation, which prefers the locations with the highest safety standards.
If the bilateral meeting takes place, it would be the first time in addition to a decade for Xi and a Korean chief here. XI visited Korea for the last time in July 2014 at the invitation of the president of the time, Geun-Hye.
This would also point out the complete standardization of Korean-Chinese relations that have been cooled since the deployment of an anti-missile defense system in the area of the US high-end area (Thaad) here in 2017.
At a potential summit of Lee-Trump, which would follow his first meeting in Washington in August, attention should focus on resolving visa measures after the recent mass immigration raid on Korean workers in Georgia, as well as on deadlines in dead.
