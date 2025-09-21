The Tories rejected the document as a “political partner report disguised as university research”.

In public policy and democratic retro-gliding in the United Kingdom: the illiberal conservative tour, Dr. Kippin affirms that successive conservative administrations have used their powers to harm democracy thanks to a combination of legally permitted, legally doubtful and illegal interventions.

He said: The newspaper shows that under the successive prime ministers, starting with Boris Johnson, the conservatives used their powers to harm democracy.

“They have done so by several laws and other associated political interventions which have set important limits on the right of protest, compromised the independence of the main democratic institutions such as the electoral commission and waged wars of culture of division by their so-called war against Woke.

Research categorizes the measures of the Illiberral Game Book as forging (legal reforms which reduce pluralism or groups of disadvantage), bending (actions in the letter of the law but against its mind) and rupture (violations of legal or constitutional principles).

Dr. Kippin maintains that such measures were not isolated but were part of a wider trajectory which reflected radical populist movements elsewhere.

An example of forging, he argues, is the unprecedented use of British governments of an order of article 35 to block the bill on the reform of the sexes of Scotland. The MSP had adopted legislation in December 2022 to simplify and accelerate the trans transportation process to obtain a certificate of recognition between the sexes.

Then, the Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, said that this would affect the equality law on the scale of the United Kingdom and had issued the very first veto under Scottish law.

Dr. Kippin said that this decision had been supervised by populist rhetoric and exclusion, pointing to Rishi Sunaks committed to opposing Wobo Lefty's culture.

He argued that the episode echoes the tactics used in American cultural wars.

The examples of Dr. Kippin's “bending” in the document include the law on elections, which introduced a compulsory photo identity document to vote in the British general elections and to all English elections.

The document notes that the forms of authorized identity favored older voters more likely conservative while excluding common identifiers for young people.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, former Minister of the Conservative Cabinet, even admitted that the reform was gerrymandering . He said that it turned against him because the older voters, who were not aware of the change, were refused in surprisingly high number.

Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted that the identification of voters was a form of gerrymandering(Image: Victoria Jones / Pa Wire)

Dr. Kippin adds that sometimes conservative governments were going beyond stretching rules to break them openly.

The extension of the 2019 Parliament was deemed illegal by the Supreme Court after Boris Johnson tried to suspend him for five weeks at a critical stage in Brexit negotiations, a move deemed found was designed to escape a meticulous examination.

A year later, the ministers admitted that the internal market bill would violate international law in a limited and specific manner because its provisions would have enabled the United Kingdom to replace certain parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Rwanda asylum program intended to expel people looking for refuge in East Africa were canceled by the Supreme Court, who judged that the country could not be considered a safe destination.

According to Dr. Kippin's study, the cumulative effect was to reduce the soil for acceptable political conduct, creating precedents who could be exploited in the future.

The report also highlights international measures showing how British democracy slipped during the period in question.

The Liberal V-Dems Liberal Democracy index has put the United Kingdom below the average of Western Europe by 2025, from 0.81 in 2018 to 0.75, while Transparency International reported the strongest decrease in the perceptions of the corruption of any country in the region.

The consequence of all this was a noticeable drop in democratic quality, the document argues.

Nigel Farage could be the next PM if the polls are correct(Image: Nathan Howard, Reuters)

For the future, the study finds reasons for optimism and pessimism.

On the positive side, the courts, civil society and a culture of an in -depth examination have often verified the illegal movements. But the document stresses that the United Kingdom has long underperformed on democratic guarantees, leaving it vulnerable to exceeding executives and corruption.

Combined with the recent management of the Conservatives under Kemi Badenoch and the climb of Nigel Farages Reform UK, Dr. Kippin says that there is little return to more moderate conservatism and linked to the rules of Cameron or in May.

Dr. Kippin said: Many damage was caused to democracy in the post-Brexit period of the conservative rule and this document is the first to systematically explore the period using the tools of policies.

“It demonstrates a link between this democratic decline and the choices of cumulative policy made by the last government. In a critical way, these developments have made British democracy more vulnerable to future potential damage.

He added: This article aims to ring the alarm and strengthen the idea that the United Kingdom is not invulnerable to the types of developments that we see elsewhere, as in the United States and Central Europe.

“British democracy is investing significant amounts of power in its context, with few limits. The conservative approach was to weaken the mechanisms of responsibility and to limit individual and group freedoms.

Rachael Hamilton MSP, deputy chief of the Scottish Conservatives, said: it looks like a politically partisan report disguised as university research.

Measures such as the identification of voters and protest guarantees aim to protect democracy, not to undermine it.

Alister Jacks Use of an order of article 35 to block the sturgeons Nicola Reckless gender reform was justified by the courts and welcomed by the vast majority of Scottish because he prevented the rights of women trampled by the SNP.

The Scottish conservatives will always defend democracy, transparency and the rule of law.