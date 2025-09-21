



Ozel's re -election should invalidate the legal grounds for the trial against the party [GETTY]

On Sunday, the main opposition of the Turkish opposition re -elected its chief Ozgur Ozel during an extraordinary congress while the party fights on a dam from what criticism say to be politically motivated legal challenges. This decision comes as the Republican People's Party (CHP) seeks to consolidate its management, because the opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced a series of prosecution and arrests. Among them, a potentially harmful trial seeking to oust Ozel, who had his second audience on Monday. He seeks to reverse the result of the CHP November 2023 congress, which elected Ozel, for alleged reasons of voting. During the 22nd extraordinary congress on Sunday in the capital Ankara, the delegates were massively re -elected Ozel, who won every 835 valid votes expressed. 82 others were deemed invalid. Ozel's re -election should invalidate the legal grounds for the trial against the game. “The party is attacked and they try all possible methods,” he said after the vote, in the remarks reported by the Turkish media. “Our legal experts and administrators take the most appropriate measures in relation to this. With the detention of this congress, all their (legal) arguments are eliminated.” In addition to the vote, which Ozel described as “a fully technical and legal maneuver” to protect the leadership of the party, the CHP also met to forge a strategy in the future in the face of mounting obstacles. Under the direction of Ozel, the fortune of the CHP improved considerably, the party winning an enormous victory on the AKP of Erdogan in the local elections of March 2024. Since then, it has been targeted by a wave of arrests and legal cases, the most notable being the imprisonment of the popular and powerful mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, in March on the allegations of corruption which he denies. The abolition of the Imamoglu, a candidate of the CHP for the 2028 presidential election, sparked an outbreak of anger, Ozel leading enormous protests that spread from Istanbul in the worst troubles that Turkey has seen since 2013. On September 2, a court ousted the head of the branch of Istanbul de CHP, Ozgur Celik, after having canceled the outcome of the provincial congress of October 2023 which elected it and 195 others. At the time, the political analyst Berk Esen said that this decision was a “rehearsal” for the greatest case against global leadership which actually sought to hinder it as an opposition force. It was not immediately clear how the vote would have an impact on the legal grounds for the CHP affair, which has its next hearing on October 24. On Wednesday, the CHP Istanbul branch will hold its own extraordinary congress to re -elect its leadership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newarab.com/news/embattled-turkey-opposition-re-elects-leader-party-congress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos