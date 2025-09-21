“ GST Bachat Utsav '' To start in India tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi says that reforms will increase savings

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday the implementation of the tax on new generation goods and services ( Time ) Reforms of September 22, marking what he called a major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Addressing the nation before deployment, PM ways said the reforms would inaugurate a “GST Bachat UTSAV on a national scale”, benefiting from the poor, the middle class, farmers, traders and entrepreneurs.

“From the sunrise of the very first day of Navratri, the nation makes another important and major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Tomorrow, the first day of Navratri, on September 22, as well as the rise in Suryadev, the reforms of the next generation TPS will be entered into force,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that with increased economies and easier purchases, the poor, the middle class, farmers, women, traders and entrepreneurs in the country are all ready to “benefit greatly”.

“Of tomorrow, across the country, a” GST Bachat Utsav “will start. In this UTSAV BACHAT TPS, your savings will increase and you can buy your favorite items more easily. The poor, the middle class, the neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, merchants, merchants and entrepreneurs-all will benefit a lot,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said: “During this holiday season, everyone will have reasons to celebrate, and the happiness of each family in the country would develop.” The appellant a festive gift, the Prime Minister said that reforms would accelerate the history of India growth, will make business easier, attract investments and ensure that each state would become an equal partner in development. “When India took on the historical measure of the implementation of the GST in 2017, it marked the start of the modification of an old system and the creation of a new story. All and our traders were taken in the network of several taxes-granting, entry tax, sales tax, excise duties, service tax and dozens of other samples of this type,” he said.

The reform of the property and services tax structure was approved during the 56th meeting of the TPS council at the beginning of the month, should come into force from September 22.

The current four -rates system will now be replaced by a diet with two rationalized slides by 5% and 18%. A 40% separate slab has been kept for luxury and sins.

This new framework should facilitate compliance, reduce consumer prices, stimulate manufacturing and support a wide range of industries, from automobiles and FMCG to renewable energies, and aims to reduce the cost of living, to strengthen MSME, to broaden the tax plate and to cause inclusive growth.

In rapidly evolving consumer goods (FMCG) and the dairy sector, major brands like Amul and Mother Dairy have announced substantial price reductions, reflecting all the benefit of the reduction in TPS.

Articles like milk, butter, ghee, shutter, cheese, cream, snacks and frozen foods have been brought under the 5%slab, because of which 100 g of amuls will now cost 58 rupees instead of RS 62, and ultra high temperature milk (UHT) fell to Rs 75 per liter by Rs 77.

Mother Dairy has also reduced the prices of milkshakes, paneer, ghee and frozen products.

The automotive sector has seen one of the most impactful reforms. Two-wheelers up to 350 cm3, small cars and car parts went from the slab from 28% to 18%, which reduces the cost of property.

Tractors under 1800 CC will now attract only 5%of the GST, compared to 12%, while vehicles and commercial buses will also be taxed at 18%. These changes should stimulate vehicle sales, benefit the concert workers and farmers and create a job throughout the automotive value chain.

In the housing and construction sector, cement increased from 28%to the 18%slab, while essential building materials such as granite blocks, marble and sand fire bricks were placed under the rate of 5%. These changes aim to make houses more affordable and support the development of infrastructure through urban and rural India.

Agriculture has received a significant thrust, with key agricultural equipment such as harvestingrs, batteries, nozzles and driping irrigation systems at only 5%.

The health and pharmaceutical products sectors have also been priority. More than 30 drugs and diagnostic kits that save lives have been fully exempt from TPS, while other essential drugs, including those used in traditional systems such as Ayurveda and Unani, will only attract 5% of TPS. Medical devices such as thermometers, glucometers and corrective objectives have also been moved to the lower tax tranche, which makes health care more affordable for the masses.

The service sector has not been left behind. Hotel stays at the price of RS 7,500 per day will now attract 5% of the GST instead of 12%, while services such as gymnasiums, fairs, barbers and yoga centers saw their rates go from 18% to 5%.

In the field of education, tools such as pencils, pencils, erasure and exercise books have been completely exempt from GST. The geometry boxes and other school supplies, previously taxed at 12%, will now go through the 5%slab. Education and basic health services will continue to be exempt.

Textile and craft industries are also main beneficiaries. The structure of the inverted service on artificial fibers has been corrected and the GST on wires and fibers has been reduced to 5%.

The ministry of railways has also announced a reduction in the price of drinking water wrapped on the rail node, the 1 -liter bottle at the price of RS 14, down compared to RS 15, effective across the country from September 22.

The renewable energies sector should gain considerably, TPS on equipment and reduced components from 12% to 5%. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energies considers that this will result in the cost of capital of solar projects on a large scale from Rs 20 to Rs 25 Lakh by Mégawatt. This could result in savings of more than RS 100 crosses for a 500 MW solar park, which ultimately reduces electricity costs for households, businesses and public services.

Government sources claim that TPS on essential elements such as soaps, shampoos and packaged foods has been reduced to 5%, while household appliances like ACS and large televisions are now 18%.

While most of the goods and services are now from the simplified system to two slabs, luxury and sin products, such as tobacco, Pan Masala, high -end motorcycles, yachts and airy drinks, will continue to be taxed at the special rate of 40% with an additional remuneration cess.

