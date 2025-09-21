News Wrap: prevails over an increase in visa costs of $ 100,000 H1-B leaves companies to rush





In our news on Saturday, Trump announced a radical hike in Visa H1-B costs, the United States made its third strike this month on an alleged drug-fighting boat, the prosecutor involved in the investigation into the fraud against the Prosecutor General of New York resigned, the administration of Trump imposed a new rule on reporters covering the Pentagon bomb.

Ali Rogin:

Good evening, I'm Ali Rogin. John Yang is absent. Technological companies rushed today to bring their foreign workers to the United States after President Trump announced a drastic hike of visa costs. It applies to the H-1B visa for high qualified jobs, which previously cost $ 215. The president's proclamation requires costs of one hundred thousand dollars. Microsoft, JP Morgan and Amazon have all told their employees on these visas and not to leave the country and if they are currently abroad to return before midnight tonight. It is according to the internal emails examined by Reuters.

India and China represent the greatest number of H-1B visa requests. And India, some have seen a silver lining in movement.

Sunil Rao, Mumbai resident:

It is a great success for technological talent, but also on the other side. I think it will be good for India because it could be a reverse brains leak in tastes where people can work here.

Ali Rogin:

The Trump administration maintains that companies use H-1B visas to hire workers born abroad for cheaper wages.

Overnight, the United States made its third strike this month on an alleged drug smuggling boat. President Trump announced it in an article on social networks with an unsecified video. He said three narcoterorist had been killed. The president did not reveal where it happened, except to say that it was in the field of responsibility of Ussouth, which includes the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The prosecutor involved in the survey on mortgage fraud against the Prosecutor General of New York leaves his post. Erik Siebert, the American lawyer for the Virginia Oriental District, resigned shortly after President Trump told journalists on Friday evening that he wanted Siebert to be released.

Siebert was investigating Letitia James, but that hadn't caused criminal charges. On social networks, the president said that he had dismissed Siebert because the lawyer had, citing, unusual support for two Democrats.

The Trump administration has imposed new rules on how journalists can cover the Ministry of Defense, now renamed the Ministry of War. The Pentagon has sent a memo demanding that journalists sign a promising commitment not to collect or use information that is not officially erased by the department, even if they are not classified. Those who do not comply will be stripped of their references. Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on social networks, the press must, quote, follow the rules or go home. The National Press Club qualified the move A, a quote, assault against independent journalism.

And in Hong Kong, the police ordered a massive evacuation after the construction workers found a piece of history. Thousands of people were ordered to leave their homes after the discovery of a bomb of the Second World War era. According to police, the five -feet long and 1,000 pound bomb was found on a construction site in a residential and commercial district on the island. The teams worked overnight and in the morning, finally deactivating it.

