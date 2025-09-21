Trump says Murdoch are potential partners of Tiktok

US President Donald Trump speaks in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, United States, September 19, 2025.

President Donald Trump said in an interview that had released on Sunday that the conservative media baronRupert Murdoch And his son Lachlan is likely to be involved in the agreement to save Tiktok in the United States.

“A man named Lachlan is involved,” said Trump on the “Sunday briefing”.

“Lachlan Murdoch … Rupert [Murdoch] will probably be in the group, I think they are going to be in the group, “he continued.

Trump also said that Oracle Executive President Larry Ellison and the CEO of Dell Technologies Michael Dell are also likely to be involved in the Tiktok agreement.

“A few other people, really great people, very eminent people,” said Trump.

“And they are also American patriots, you know, they like this country. So I think they are going to do a very good job,” he continued.

Trump's remarks are specific details of the agreement to save Tiktok in the United States continue to be developed by Trump and Chinese leader Jinping.

THE The White House provided new details on the agreement on Saturday, saying that six of the board of directors of seven members who control Tiktok will be Americans, NBC News reported.