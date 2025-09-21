Politics
Trump says Murdoch are potential partners of Tiktok
US President Donald Trump speaks in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, United States, September 19, 2025.
Ken Cedeno | Reuters
President Donald Trump said in an interview that had released on Sunday that the conservative media baronRupert Murdoch And his son Lachlan is likely to be involved in the agreement to save Tiktok in the United States.
“A man named Lachlan is involved,” said Trump on the “Sunday briefing”.
“Lachlan Murdoch … Rupert [Murdoch] will probably be in the group, I think they are going to be in the group, “he continued.
Trump also said that Oracle Executive President Larry Ellison and the CEO of Dell Technologies Michael Dell are also likely to be involved in the Tiktok agreement.
“A few other people, really great people, very eminent people,” said Trump.
“And they are also American patriots, you know, they like this country. So I think they are going to do a very good job,” he continued.
Trump's remarks are specific details of the agreement to save Tiktok in the United States continue to be developed by Trump and Chinese leader Jinping.
THE The White House provided new details on the agreement on Saturday, saying that six of the board of directors of seven members who control Tiktok will be Americans, NBC News reported.
The United States will also control the application algorithm, according to the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, approaching a major collision point in the negotiations.
Leavitt has also said that data and the confidentiality of application in the United States will be led by Oracle.
Trump and Xi were called on Friday, Tiktok's possible call on possible agreement. Trump then said that the agreement “was on the right track, as you know, and the investors are preparing.”
But China, in its own declaration, suggested that the two parties are more distant on the negotiations.
“China's position on Tiktok's question is clear: the Chinese government respects the will of businesses and is happy to see companies carrying out commercial negotiations on the basis of market rules and achieving solutions in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and balances interests”, a translated reading of the Chinese news agency of the Xinhua State has read.
“We hope that the American part will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory commercial environment for Chinese companies investing in the United States,” the statement said.
CNBC contacted Fox News, the White House and Tiktok to comment.
This is the development of news. Please check the updates.
