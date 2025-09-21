Thousands of people meet at the Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona where Trump will pay tribute to the organizer killed | Charlie Kirk Tir





Thousands of people gathered in Arizona for a public memorial to honor Charlie Kirk, the organizer of the right -wing youth who was shot in an event in a college in Utah.

Donald Trump, his vice-president, JD Vance, and the widow of Kirks, Erika Kirk, was among a long list of eminent officials and figures who should pay tribute to the militant killed, the reflection of his deep imprint on the presidents pay America again (Maga).

The commemorative service took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a 63,000 -seat house on the Arizona Cardinals football team and the place where Taylor Swift launched his ERA tour.

Thousands of people wearing red, white and blue sank into the stadium.

The lines served several house pâtés before sunrise on Sunday, while temperatures were due to almost 100F (37.8c) in the afternoon. Inside the stadium, the seats began to fill hours before the start of the official program. Supporters were already in tears when they listened to a Christian rock group that occurred on stage before the official program.

Jeffrey Barke, a doctor with a large online suite, went to the stadium with a group of friends from the County of Orange, California, on what he called a pilgrimage in a way to honor the life and inheritance of Kirks. He is committed to using his own platform to help broadcast a Charlies message.

Christina Sawick, carrying a Trump was right on everything, said that she was watching and listened to Kirk since 2016. On Sunday, she left her home at Mesa at 3 am to attend her commemorative service.

She said that she appreciated Kirks's desire to debate anyone, whatever their policy or experience. He didn't make anything sugar, she said. He just wanted to be heard and he wanted everyone to be heard.

Sawick said she hoped that more Americans would even accept if they did not support the president and his message. I want people to take behind our president, she said. There is nothing wrong with making America great again.

A massive security in terms of security, led by American secret services, has been in place, the event which should receive security with the Super Bowl. A man armed with a firearm and a knife, with inactive law holders of the law and in the midst of the affirmations that he provided private security, was owned on the site on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Kirks Turning Point USA organization said that the man made prior security for a known guest, but that he was not properly coordinated with the secret services or the turning point. The spokesman also said he was not believed that the man was trying anything harmful.

The Americans are struggling with the killer and complicated inheritance of the 31 -year -old conservative youth, Trump Ally and the provocative podcasting, who was shot on September 10 in what the prosecutors qualified political violence and who deepened the fears of the trajectory of a deeply divided nation.

Kirk was struck by a single ball when he spoke in front of a crowd of 3,000 students mainly from Utah Valley University, the first stop of his national tour of the American return campus. Utah prosecutors charged Tyler Robinson, 22, with a capital murder in Kirks and said they would ask for the death penalty.

Following the death of Kirks, Trump and his advisers sought to blame the Democrats, even if elected leaders and party officials uniformly condemned the murder. The officials said they thought the suspect had acted alone.

Prosecutors said they suspected that Robinson had killed Kirk because he had personally fed up with what he perceived as a hatred of Kirks. But, citing three sources familiar with the investigation into Kirks Killing, NBC reported on Saturday that the federal authorities had found no link between Robinson and the left -wing groups, on which the Trump administration threatened to repress after the fatal shooting.

Fucked by a wave of sorrow and rage on the right, the conservatives require a punishment for those who have laughed at Kirk or disparaged, a campaign of criticism remuneration affirms that the very culture of the cancellation against which he mocked. Since his death, teachers, students, journalists and the late evening Jimmy Kimmel have been dismissed, suspended or disciplined on comments related to Kirk or his death, in a repression that defenders of free-discours, specialists in democracy and others say amounts to the censorship of the government.

The funeral speaker program highlights Kirks' personal relations with Trump, the family of presidents and other eminent Republicans. Vance went to Utah after Kirks' death to steal his coffin towards Phoenix aboard the Air Force two. After the 2024 presidential election, Kirk was a frequent presence in Mar-A-Lago while Trump gathered his cabinet and had a first-rate seat for his second inauguration in January.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012, at the age of 18, to organize young conservatives. During 13 years, he transformed it into right mastodon with a deep range into secondary schools, colleges and social media flows.

On Thursday, the board of directors announced that Erika Kirk had been unanimously elected to succeed her husband as director general and chairman of the board of directors of turning points.

