The former military secretary testifies to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana II affair





The Toshakhana II affair against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi took a new turning point while the declaration of the former military secretary Brigadier (RETD) Muhammad Ahmed was revealed on Sunday 24NewSHD TV Channel.

Speaking in court, the retired officer revealed that the founder of the PTI had asked him not to lay the gifts received by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Toshakhana.

According to Brigadier (RETD) Ahmed, gifts included a set of Bulgari jewelry, bottles of oud, olive oil, dates and a book.

He declared that photographs of all the articles were taken in accordance with the official protocol, and that representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the time of their reception during the visit of the former Prime Minister in Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 10, 2021. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he added, had also officially informed the Prime Minister's office in writing.

The former military secretary said that despite the demands of the protocol, the founder of the PTI and Bushra Bibi had told him not to submit gifts to Toshakhana, which operates under the division of the cabinet. He also testified that the evaluation and correspondence linked to the donations had been managed by the deputy military secretary on the orders of the founder of the PTI.

He confirmed that gifts were later evaluated at Rs 2.914 million, which was deposited in exchange for articles given to Bushra Bibi. However, the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed that the original value of the Bulgari jewelry set was about 75 million rupees. The founder of the PTI had rather obtained a private assessment valuing the whole at only 5.9 million rupees and deposited 2.9 million rupees in the national treasury.

The jewelry in question included a necklace, a bracelet, earrings and a ring. Brigadier (RETD) Ahmed noted that he had already testified to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and FIA, stressing that his mandate as military secretary lasted from May 15, 2020 to April 10, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://24newshd.tv/21-Sep-2025/former-military-secretary-testifies-against-imran-khan-bushra-bibi-in-toshakhana-ii-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos