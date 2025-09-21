Politics
Buy local products after TPS reforms
PM Modi Speech today updates live: Watch the video
New Delhi: The prices of kitchen staples to electronics, medicines and automobile equipment will be cheaper on Monday, because Reduced TPS rates on approximately 375 items come into force.
In his speech to the nation on the eve of the deployment of new reduced tax rates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “GST Bachat UTSAV (Savings Festival)”, associated with the increase in the exemption from income tax at Rs 12 Lakh given in the budget, will be a “double bonanza” for people.
“Now there will now be 5% and 18% of tax slabs in the GST. Most everyday items will become cheaper. Food, drugs, soap, brush, dough, health and life insurance, many goods and services will be exempt from tax or will only have 5% TPS,” said Modi.
Modi said that the drop in TPS rates and the increase in the computer exemption limit will help households save Rs 2.5 Lakh crosses per year.
“Now, the poor, the neo-Moyenne class and the middle class receive a double bargain. With the reduction of TPS, it will be easier for them to realize their dreams,” said Modi.
From Monday, mass consumption items such as ghee, paneer, butter, “namkeen”, ketchup, jam, dried fruits, coffee and ice cream, and ambitious products such as television, air conditioning, washing machines will become cheaper.
Various FMCG companies have already announced a reduction in prices given the rationalization of GST.
With TPS on most drugs and formulations, and medical devices such as gluomaries and diagonist kits reduced to 5%, the cost of drugs will fall for ordinary humans. In addition, house manufacturers will benefit because the TPS on cement has been reduced to 18%, compared to 28%.
The government has already ordered pharmacies to revise their MRP or sell medication at a lower rate after taking into account the social benefits of TPS.
The largest beneficiary of the drop in TPS rates is automobile buyers in which tax rates have been reduced to 18% and 28% for small and large cars, respectively.
Several automotive companies have already announced a price reduction.
Regarding services, TPS on beauty and physical well-being services, including health club services, fairs, barbers, fitness centers, yoga, etc. went from 18% with an input tax credit (ITC), 5% without tax credit.
In addition, products for daily use such as hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrush, toothpaste are also probably cheaper because a tax on them has been reduced to 5% by 12/18% currently.
Other articles for daily use such as talc powder, facial powder, razing cream, after shaving lotion could also see price reduction, TPS fell to 5%, compared to 18%.
As of September 22, TPS will be a two -level structure in which the majority of goods and services will attract taxes of 5 and 18%. A 40% tax will be taken from ultra luxury items while tobacco and related products will continue to be in the 28% Plus Cess category.
Currently, the product and services tax (TPS) is taken from 4 slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28%. In addition, a cessation of remuneration is taken from luxury items and demerit or sins.
The Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, said last week that TPS reforms permeate RS 2 Lakh crosses in the economy, leaving people more money that would have otherwise disappeared as taxes.
About 99% of the goods under the GST panel of 12% will currently increase to 5%. Rejig will also lead to 90% of items less than 28% of the 18% tax slab.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/live-pm-modi-addresses-nation-1905139
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American legislators are pressure for military dialogue in rare visit to China
- Pit of Swadeshi of PM Modi: Buy Local, stimulate national manufacturing for autonomy | India News
- The UK officially recognizes Palestine | Political news
- New -Zeelands Amateur Football League draws hundreds of millions in offshore bet
- Police probe the death of schoolgirls in the Backdam of Parika accident
- The retired colonel explains the motivation to scratch the Estonian airway of Russia
- Erdogan arrives in the United States for the address of the United Nations General Assembly
- ADEKEYE ADEBAJO | The fall of Peter Mandelson | to the point
- #15 Field hockey falls to Louisville, 2-0
- What will the 15th earthquake to Earth do?
- Trump rages on the nasty son of a B *** H Biden in Wild Rant
- Raf Jets joins the NATO AIR defense mission in Poland BBC News