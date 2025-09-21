Buy local products after TPS reforms

PM Modi Speech today updates live: Watch the video

New Delhi: The prices of kitchen staples to electronics, medicines and automobile equipment will be cheaper on Monday, because Reduced TPS rates on approximately 375 items come into force.

In his speech to the nation on the eve of the deployment of new reduced tax rates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “GST Bachat UTSAV (Savings Festival)”, associated with the increase in the exemption from income tax at Rs 12 Lakh given in the budget, will be a “double bonanza” for people.

“Now there will now be 5% and 18% of tax slabs in the GST. Most everyday items will become cheaper. Food, drugs, soap, brush, dough, health and life insurance, many goods and services will be exempt from tax or will only have 5% TPS,” said Modi.

Modi said that the drop in TPS rates and the increase in the computer exemption limit will help households save Rs 2.5 Lakh crosses per year.

“Now, the poor, the neo-Moyenne class and the middle class receive a double bargain. With the reduction of TPS, it will be easier for them to realize their dreams,” said Modi.

From Monday, mass consumption items such as ghee, paneer, butter, “namkeen”, ketchup, jam, dried fruits, coffee and ice cream, and ambitious products such as television, air conditioning, washing machines will become cheaper.

Various FMCG companies have already announced a reduction in prices given the rationalization of GST.

With TPS on most drugs and formulations, and medical devices such as gluomaries and diagonist kits reduced to 5%, the cost of drugs will fall for ordinary humans. In addition, house manufacturers will benefit because the TPS on cement has been reduced to 18%, compared to 28%.

The government has already ordered pharmacies to revise their MRP or sell medication at a lower rate after taking into account the social benefits of TPS.

The largest beneficiary of the drop in TPS rates is automobile buyers in which tax rates have been reduced to 18% and 28% for small and large cars, respectively.

Several automotive companies have already announced a price reduction.

Regarding services, TPS on beauty and physical well-being services, including health club services, fairs, barbers, fitness centers, yoga, etc. went from 18% with an input tax credit (ITC), 5% without tax credit.

In addition, products for daily use such as hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrush, toothpaste are also probably cheaper because a tax on them has been reduced to 5% by 12/18% currently.

Other articles for daily use such as talc powder, facial powder, razing cream, after shaving lotion could also see price reduction, TPS fell to 5%, compared to 18%.

As of September 22, TPS will be a two -level structure in which the majority of goods and services will attract taxes of 5 and 18%. A 40% tax will be taken from ultra luxury items while tobacco and related products will continue to be in the 28% Plus Cess category.

Currently, the product and services tax (TPS) is taken from 4 slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28%. In addition, a cessation of remuneration is taken from luxury items and demerit or sins.

The Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, said last week that TPS reforms permeate RS 2 Lakh crosses in the economy, leaving people more money that would have otherwise disappeared as taxes.

About 99% of the goods under the GST panel of 12% will currently increase to 5%. Rejig will also lead to 90% of items less than 28% of the 18% tax slab.