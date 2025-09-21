Former conservative deputy Nadine Dorries officially left the conservative party to join Nigel Farages Reform UK, declaring that the conservative party is dead. Her decision would have occurred after a year of reflection, during which she said that the party had derived too far from her fundamental values. Dorries expressed his confidence in the leadership of the Farages, saying that he is best placed to deal with the social challenges that the country is confronted.

Dorries said the Conservative Party is dead. Its members must now think of the unthinkable and look to the future.

Dorries added, I think you may feel a feeling of dread to grasp communities from top to bottom of the country. The moment of action is now, and I believe that the only politician who has the answers, the knowledge and the will to deliver is Nigel Farage.

Dorries criticized the conservative party, calling Boris Johnsons ignoring an error and alleging a deputy fault. Reform UK praised his defection, noting that this stimulates credibility.

A Labor Party spokesman said Nadine Dorries says that the conservative party died as one of the people who helped kill her, she should know.

The spokesperson added, she supported Boris Johnson through thick and thin despite the party at Downing Street during the Pandemic while people could not see their loved ones. And now she wants to help free the same chaos as the conservatives inflicted on Great Britain by joining the reform of Nigel Farages.

The defection of dorries before the reform of the UKS conference aligns it with the posts of farament and will probably stimulate the call of the parties, despite its previous approval of the online security law. Dorries wrote, my decision to leave the party that I served for more than 30 years is perhaps the most difficult I have ever had to do, and I needed 12 agonizing months to reach.

Grace Hall covers American politics and news for the Modern Newsstand LLC content partner.