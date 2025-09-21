



Washington (Gray DC) – It's a week busy for President Donald Trump. He alluded to a possible big announcement on the autism to come on Monday, saying that this will be one of the most important things we will do. The comments came when he said comments during the founders of the American Cornerstone Institute on Saturday evening. Also on Monday, the president will go to New York for the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations. Trump says his goal for the next meetings is world peace. This occurs shortly after the former member of the Congress and National Security Advisor confirmed that the new American ambassador to the United Nations on September 19. When Trump returns to Washington, the Turkish President of Hell welcomes Rerep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House. The last time Erdogan was in the White House was back in 2019 during Trumps' first term. The meeting comes as the nations are continuing the current commercial and military negotiations. This week too, although the congress is in playground, the Congressional Black Caucus is organizing its annual legislative conference from Wednesday. According to his websiteThe conference will focus on the problems concerning African-Americans and the global black community. The events last from September 24 to 28. Although the Congress will be evident, the eyes will always be on the legislators as they seek to adopt legislation avoiding a closure of the government. The head of the Senate minority, Senator Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) and his House counterpart, representative Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.) asked Trump to meet them before the deadline of September 30. The president refused. Copyright 2025 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

