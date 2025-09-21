He was very boring last week to read President Xi Jinpings () Complete encomium in the Liberation Army of the Peoples during the eightieth anniversary of the victory over Japan during the Second World War. Comrade Xis Rostoric in the arrow was full of martyrs, sacrifice, solemnity and unshakable resolution of the praise of the war of resistance of the Chinese people against the Japanese aggression and the world anti -fascist war. His aspirations have overflowed with world peace and the love of the United Nations, of which China is a founding member.

The daily newspaper of the Liberation army said that each word of secretary general Xi Jinping sounds in his powerful voice, illuminating the rich meaning of this great victory with a wide historical perspective: under the banner of the Anti-Japanese Chinese with powerful enemies with a disabling resolution and established by the Grand Wall with their flesh and their blood, the achievement of the first invasion of the flesh and the mastery of blood.

It was a little true, I guess, with the exception of one thing: the Chinese Communist Party had nothing to do with the victory over Japan.

In the theater neither the Pacific Theater, where the United States carried almost the weight of the battle, nor in China itself, the Chinese communists contributed to something valid. Completely the opposite. The Chinese Communist Party has worked tirelessly to undermine the effort of the national war of governments. Meanwhile, Generalissimo Chiang Kai-Shek () did all the bulk of the work against the invaders.

Here, I will engage myself in a revisionist story. Conventional opinion among American academics of the war effort of Chiang Kai-Sheks is that it was useless against Japan and that it was a venal and corrupt man himself. Something closer to the fact is that Chiang was a very effective leader. His recent biographers, Jay Taylor and Jonathan Fenby, for example, read contemporary documents in the United States and to the British, as well as the family newspapers of Chiang and left persuaded that the Gimo has substantially contributed to the anti-Japanese war, was a serious strategy and a real Chinese patriot.

I myself managed to settle for the American archives of the Cairo Sextant conference in November 1943. It was clear to the motorized granting in Sextant that President Roosevelt evaluated Chiangs' contributions. The troops of the national government of Chiangs were already engaged in northern Burma, but the sad fact was that the United States could not provide the campaigns envisaged by Roosevelt. In addition, Chiang insisted that any national government campaign in Burma had to be increased by a British amphibious landing in western Burma. Churchill was openly disdainful. He had no intention of supporting a Sino-American joint campaign in Burma while the British Empire poured all its treasures in the European theater of operations.

Regarding Taiwan, at least the American trilateral press release-UK-CHINA from Cairo on December 1, 1943, agreed that the Japanese territories stolen in China (including Formosa and Manchuria) would be restored to the Republic of China and to any other China which survived peace. The fact is that Chiang Kai-Shek and the nationalists have standard Japanese on the continent in China while the United States offensive has been plowed in its own right through the Pacific against Japanese homeland.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party literally had nothing to do with Japan's defeat. Admittedly, as comrade XI said, the banner of the National Uni-Japanese Front was recommended and established by the Chinese Communist Party. Communists are experts to defend and establish. From 1937, the nationalist armies of Chinas fought the Japanese, while the Chinese Communists in China of the Center-North remote kept their heads down and respectfully refused to engage. It is not surprising. The CCP had limited resources and workforce. Their oppressive taxation and their class difficulties did not universally like them to the great masses. And in general, the Chinese populations in the Japanese occupied areas were just as likely to join the army of Japanese puppets as the registration with the Communists.

The historian of the Communist Party Liao Gailong () records that the Soviet representative in Yanan, a comrade named Peter Vladimirov (who had the name of war Song Ping []) Viciously attacked the Chinese Communist Party in his Yanan newspaper for shyness during the anti-Japanese war, to engage in guerrilla maneuvers but never to attack. It was understandable. Liao explains that the communists considered the 1938 period as the strategic defensive stadium of the war against Japan.

Liao says that Stalin had little consideration for Chinese communists as a force to fight against war: when the Soviets began to feel the threat of Japan in the East, at the time of the Xian incident (December 1936); They attached importance to Chiang Kai-Shek and Kuomintang: they thought that he alone had a strength, and they essentially looked up at the Chinese Communist Party. Regarding this point, Vasily Chuikov, who was an advisor to the Kuomintang army during the anti-Japanese war, was very clear in its memories. According to her files, Stalin told Chuikov that if China wanted to resist Japan, it would mainly count on the Kuomintang and that the Communist Party had no strength.

Liao admits that Chiang Kai-Shek actually fought the Japanese. However, when the anti-Japanese war entered the strategic phase in 1939, the Kuomintang adopted the policy of resisting Japan vigorously and actively opposing the Communist Party. After the Japanese invaders have gradually started using their main forces against us and took us in a movement of pliers between Japanese and chiangs, we have of course encountered extreme difficulties.

The only real Chinese communist offensive against the Japanese throughout the 1936-1945 war of resistance was the so-called the hundred regiments () led by the eighth general route of the army (and commander of the Korean War) Peng Dehuai () from August 20, 1940, until January 19. General Peng and his general colleague Nie Rongzhen () both judged the campaign a military success, except that we have suffered heavy victims and, alas, nothing permanent. Their evaluation after the action was that the brutal Japanese counterattacks (known as three Alls for Burn All, Kill All, Loot All) left the invaders in a stronger strategic position in northern China. Worse still, from a strategic point of view, the campaign revealed the eighth communist route Armys Strength to the Japane and the nationalists. The historical study of Liao Gailongs said: in 1941 and 1942, the number of popular anti-Japanese forces decreased. General Huang Kecheng () revealed in 1978 that the guerrillas of eighth route had lost 22,000 in the campaign, against 4,000 to 6,000 Japanese and puppets.

At this stage, the CPC has decided to adopt a restricted () control strategy, to forget the Japanese and rather to accumulate against Chiang Kai-Shek to prepare for the opportunity, that is to say civil war. Indeed, the only other major action that the Communist armies saw during the Second World War was in January 1941 against the national army while the new fourth army of Maos tried to infiltrate nationalist territory in the province of Anhui and was destroyed by the forces of Chiangs. No more fight against Mao. Colonel David Barrett, head of the US army observers group in Yanan from 1944 to 1945, did not recall any military action during his mandate. An American army doctor witnessed a communist attack on a village with a victim. While the Communists facilitated weather reports and cartography, only one American pilot was saved by the Communists.

I do not suggest that the Communist armies of Mao Zedongs () were incompetent or lacked courage during the anti-Japanese war. But President XI should at least face the facts of history. His banner of the Communist Party during the war of resistance against Japanese aggression was not at all anti-Japanese. It was anti-china.

John J. Tkacik, Jr. is a retired American external service agent that served in Taipei and Beijing and is now director of the future Asia Project at the International Evaluation and Strategy Center. It is also part of the Global Taiwan Institute's advisory council.