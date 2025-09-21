I buy Swadeshi: PM Modis Call for action in the middle of the price with us





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renewed his call to promote Swadeshi (native) products, urging citizens to move towards self-repair and to reduce dependence on foreign goods. During his speech, he pointed out that people often do not even know if everyday objects, such as a comb, are made in India or abroad. Its remarks occurred in the middle of the current pricing tension with the United States and the hiking of H-1B visa costs. Contact the nation in a television messagePM Modi said: “Say it with pride, I buy Swadeshi.” Prime Minister Modi has also focused on the need for greater conscience and conscious choices of consumers and said: “Often, we don't even know if the comb in our pocket is made in India or abroad should buy products made in India, made through the hard work of the youth of our country, products that transport the sweat of our sons and girls.” PM Modi's remarks occurred in the midst of growing trade tensions and prices with the United States, although it does not mention them explicitly. The time of PM Modi's message, however, underlines a renewed emphasis on the strengthening of national manufacturing in the midst of increasing global economic uncertainties. Last month, the United States imposed prices of 50% on Indian products, recently followed by Trump's decision to receive high milk of 100,000 USD (out of 88 Lakh) on new H-1B visa requests. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi also invoked the heritage of the India Freedom Movement, recalling citizens the central role that Swadeshi played in the country's struggle for independence. “The Mantra of Swadeshi has given strength to our movement of freedom; today, this will allow our quest for prosperity,” he said. In addition, PM Modi has also called on all the governments of states to actively participate in the campaign to “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and Swadeshi, urging them to promote an environment conducive to investment by stimulating production within their states. “I also urge all the governments of the States to join this campaign of” Atmanirbhar Bharat “and Swadeshi and to create an investment environment by increasing production in their states … When the nation and the states work together, the dream of” Atmanirbhar Bharat “will be accomplished”, said Prime Minister Modi during his address. The Prime Minister urged micro, medium and small companies from India to make high quality products allowing customers to go to Swadeshi. “I have a lot of MPME expectations. Our MPMs contributed to the economy during the golden years of India. We have to come back to this age, “he said. In addition to his call to Swadeshi, the Prime Minister has also spoken of the next reforms of the goods and services tax (TPS), Call them a “double bonanza” for the country's middle class in the country. Describing the changes, which was to take effect on Monday, as “TPS safeguarding festival”, he said that the revisions would relieve consumers while stimulating domestic consumption and production. – ends Posted by: Shipra parashar Posted on: September 21, 2025 Settle

