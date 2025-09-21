



Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch will probably be part of a group of investors who will buy Tiktok in the United States, said Donald Trump in an interview on Sunday.

The president was asked about the sales status of the application during an interview with Peter Dock on the Sunday briefing on Fox News. Managers of the Trump administration indicated that an agreement for the social media platform belonging to Chinese people was imminent, although there was some confusion as to the status of the agreement.

Trump said the magnate Larry Ellison and Michael Dell were involved in the agreement before adding: I hate telling you that a man named Lachlan is involved. Do you know who is Lachlan? It is a very unusual name, Lachlan Murdoch.

Rupert will probably be in the group, I think they will be in the group, a few others. Really great people. Very eminent people. And they are also American patriots, they like this country, so I think they will do a very good job.

The representatives of Fox who belong to Rupert Murdoch and whose chief executive is Lachlan Murdoch did not immediately return a comment request.

Trumps' comments came after submitting Rupert Murdochs Wall Street Journal to a trial as part of the publication of points of sale of allegations according to which the president composed a raw and doodle poem as part of a compilé book for the late sexual offender Jeffrey Epsteins 50th anniversary in 2003.

The Congress adopted a law in 2024 prohibiting Tiktok, owned for the moment by the Chinese company bytedance, unless it is sold to an American company, citing problems of national security and confidentiality. The Trump administration thwarted this law, extending the deadline for a transfer several times. The application has around 170 million users in the United States and Trump awarded it on Sunday for helping him win a second presidency in 2024.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Saturday that six Americans sit on the company's board of directors with seven places and that data and confidentiality would be controlled by Oracle, Ellisons Company. The United States would also control Apps data and algorithm in America, according to Leavitt.

This agreement first puts America, said Leavitt on Saturday, invoking one of Trump's favorite political slogans. And let me be very clear. This agreement means that Tiktok will belong to the majority of Americans in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/21/trump-rupert-lachlan-murdoch-tiktok

