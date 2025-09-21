



Donald Trump seemed to talk about the Pentagon restrictions which aim to seriously limit the capacities of journalists to account for American military problems.

The president faced questions about the directive when he left the White House for the Charlie Kirks commemorative service on Sunday. When asked if the Pentagon should be responsible for deciding on what journalists can report, Trump said: No, I don't think.

He added: Nothing stops journalists. You know it.

In a note published a few days earlier, the US military demanded that journalists should commit to gathering any information, including unspeed documents which were not authorized for the Liberation or the revocation of the risk of their pressing.

Using an abbreviation for the recently renowned Ministry of War led by Pete Hegseth, appointed by Trump, the memo said: DOW information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorization official before its publication, even if it is not classified.

And in an article on X, Hegseth said on Friday: the press does not direct the Pentagon that people do. The press is no longer allowed to browse the corridors of a secure installation. Wear a badge and follow the rules or go home.

The memo follows a HegSeth announcement in May concerning the new press restrictions at the Pentagon. These limit the movements of journalists in the building to specific areas, in particular press pens, the catering area and the court.

As part of previous presidential administrations, journalists have generally had more freedom of movement within the Pentagon.

Hegseth has seriously limited access to the media after having faced assets to share sensitive information on American strikes in Yemen in March in a group cat cat where a journalist was accidentally included.

Since he assumed his duties, Hegseth has maintained a hostile attitude towards the main media networks. He ordered the abolition of various longtime press organizations, including the New York Times, CNN, Politico and NPR at their offices dedicated to the Pentagon.

Free journalists and defenders have criticized the new restrictions. The president of the National Press Clubs, Mike Balsamo, said: this is a direct assault against independent journalism at the very place where independent control is the most important: the American army.

If the news of our soldiers must first be approved by the government, the public no longer obtains independent reports. This only does what those in charge want them to see. This should alarm each American.

Freedom of the Press Foundation said that this policy was functioning as a prior deduction from the publication, which is considered to be the most serious violations of press freedoms guaranteed by the first amendment to the American Constitutions.

The government cannot prohibit public information journalists simply by affirming that it is a secret, the foundation said.

