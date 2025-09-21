Americans to control the Tiktok board of directors: White House on the agreement proposed in China; Agreement expected soon





An American Chinese agreement proposed on Tiktok would give Americans the majority on a board of directors supervising the operations of American applications, the White House said on Saturday. The Americans will control six of the seven seats for a planned board of directors, the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News in Fox News. Tiktok now American? Trump concludes a huge agreement with the Xi Jinping of China; Big announcement in the middle of the price war Leavitt added, we are 100% convinced that a transaction is concluded. Now this agreement must be signed, and the president's team works with its Chinese counterparts to do exactly that. His comments once came after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a tiktok agreement during a long telephone call.A key problem in the American-Chinese in progress negotiations was whether Tiktok would keep his algorithm following a potential divestment of his mother-based company based in China, Bytedance.Leavitt noted that the algorithm will also be controlled by America, offering more details on how the agreement, at least in the eyes of the White House, takes shape.According to her, the Oracle technology giant is responsible for data and security of applications. Oracle is led by billionaire Larry Ellison, who briefly became the richest person in the world last week before Elon Musk resumed first place, pushing Ellison to number 2.The congress adopted legislation requiring a prohibition of Tiktok to take effect in January. However, Trump has repeatedly signed prescriptions allowing the application to continue working in the United States while his administration worked to reach an agreement for Bytedance, Tiktoks, a mother-based company based in China, to sell its American operations.Trump-XTrump said American investors were aligned and that Xi had been a gentleman on this subject, but he remained vague on the question of whether China would keep control of the Tiktoks algorithm. Everything is developed. I was going to have very good control, he said.A declaration from the Chinese government after the appeal did not clarify what XI had accepted with regard to the sale of a control participation by Bytedance, to avoid an American ban. Leavitt expressed his confidence that the agreement would be finalized soon. Now we just need to sign this offer, she said. And that will happen, I expect the next few days.

