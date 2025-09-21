Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pronounces his remarks during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga 79) in New York, United States on September 24, 2024. (Turkish / photo president)

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in New York aboard the “TRK” presidential plane to participate in the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations and lead various diplomatic meetings.

Erdogan was welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport by the permanent representative of Trkiye at the United Nations Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, the Washington Ambassador Sedat Onal and the Ambassador General of the New York Consul Muhittin Ahmetin Yazal.

The ministers of the high -level cabinet join the diplomatic mission

The Turkish delegation includes the first lady Emine Erdogan and several key members of the cabinet: the Minister of Health Kemal Memioglu, the Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, the Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fide, the Minister of Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, the Minister of Treasury and Finances Mehmet Simsek family and Mahinur Yasar GULER social services.

The presidential director, the director of presidential communications, Burhanettin Duran, is also accompanied by the presidential director of communications, the chief adviser for foreign policy and security Akif Agatay Kilic, and the organization of the United States of the United States, the president of the elders, Binali Yldrm.

The arrival marks the participation of Trkiye in the 80th significant session of the United Nations General Assembly, where world leaders meet each year to meet global challenges and diplomatic priorities. The Turkish president's visit comes as the international community faces many urgent problems requiring multilateral cooperation and dialogue.

The Erdogan calendar in New York should include its address at the general meeting and bilateral meetings with other world leaders, although specific details of its diplomatic program have not been disclosed.