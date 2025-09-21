The TPS Bachat Utsav begins with Navratri, Double Bonanza for people: PM Modi | India News





Binding the deployment of the tax structure on products and services revised at the start of the Navratri festival on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Sunday that the start of the TPS Bachat UTSAV (Savings Festival), as well as income tax alternatives announced earlier, will make investments more attractive and ensure that each state becomes an equal partner in the development race attractive, and ensure that each state becomes an equal partner in the development race.

In a 19 -minute address to the nation, Modi said that second generation TPS reforms were another important and important step in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Stressing the need to adopt the path of autonomy, he said, just as the country's freedom (movement) has received the strength of the Swadeshi mantra in the same way, the prosperity of the country will also receive the strength of the Mantra of Swadeshi.

He said that the MPME (micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) have a big role to play in Indias Quest for Development, for which the country will have to take the path of autonomy. To make India autonomous, a very large responsibility is based on our MPMs what the inhabitants of the country need, which we can make in the country that we should manufacture in the country. With the reduction of GST levels and the simplification of rules and procedures, our MPME sales will increase and they will also have to pay less tax. They will also receive a double advantage. Therefore, I have expectations of the MPMs, he said. The story continues below this announcement Over the past 11 years, 25 crores of people in the country, he said, have defeated poverty, or have overcome it, and a very large group of 25 crores of people, being emerged from poverty, plays a very large role within the country today as the middle class Neo. This new middle class has its own aspirations and dreams. This year, the government offered a gift by making income to Rs 12 Lakh in tax franchise. And it is natural, when there is a reduction in income tax, what a big change comes in the life of the middle class and the results of simplicity and convenience. And now it's the turn of the poor, it's the turning point in the middle class Neo. Now, the poor, the middle class Neo and the middle class get a sort of double bargain, he said. Modi said that if the exemption from income tax and the exemption of TPS is combined, the decisions made in one year will lead to savings of more than two Lakh roasters for the people of the country. And that's why I say it's a savings festival. By welcoming people on the eve of Navratri, he said that the country was making another important step to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Tomorrow, that is to say the first day of Navratri, on September 22, the reforms of the next generation TPS will be implemented, he said. The story continues below this announcement In a way, the TPS Bachat Utsav will start in the country from tomorrow. In this TPS savings festival, your savings will increase and you can buy things of your choice more easily, he said. The poor people of the middle class, the new middle class, young people, farmers, women, traders, traders and entrepreneurs of our country will all benefit. He said that these reforms will accelerate the history of India growth, will make companies easier, make investment more attractive and will make each state an equal partner in the development race. When India took steps towards TPS reform In 2017, he marked the start of changing an old story and creating a new story. For decades, the inhabitants of our country, all of you and the merchants of the country have been entangled in the different taxes network, he said. The story continues below this announcement Earlier, if we had to send goods from one city to another, he said, countless control posts had to be crossed, many forms were to be filled and there were so many obstacles. Tax rules were different everywhere. I remember that when the country entrusted me with the responsibility for the post of the Prime Ministers in 2014, a foreign newspaper published an interesting example in this initial period. He mentioned the difficulties of a business. This company declared that if it were to send its goods from Bengaluru to Hyderabad at 570 km, it was so difficult that they declared that the company would first prefer to send its goods from Bengaluru to Europe, then send the same goods from Europe to Hyderabad. The increase in the cost incurred while the goods were traveling from one city to another should also be supported by the poor; He was collected from customers like you, he said. He said it was the result of the efforts of central governments and states that the country was released from the network of dozens of taxes, and a uniform system was established for the whole country. The dream of a nation, a tax has been carried out is made is a continuous process, therefore, keeping in mind the current needs and future dreams of the country, these new TPS reforms are implemented, he said. The story continues below this announcement Don Details of the new tax structureModi said that mainly 5% and 18% of tax slabs will remain. This means that most of the articles used in daily life will become even cheaper on goods which had previously had a 12% applied tax, 99% are now in the 5% tax tranche, he said. He also urged all governments of states to accelerate manufacturing in their states, to connect to full energy and enthusiasm, and to create an investment environment, in accordance with the campaign of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi. When central governments and states progressed together, the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be made, he said.

