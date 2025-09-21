SABASTIAN SAWE DU KENYA, ROSEMARY WANJIRU triumphs at the Berlin Marathon





Berlin (Germany), September 21 (Ians) Sabastian of Kenya Sawe won a dominant victory in the 51st edition of the Berlin Marathon in 2:02:16, while his compatriot Rosemary Wanjiru won the female race in 2:21:05 on Sunday.

Sawe delivered one of the fastest performances of the year, but just missed world courses and records. Akira Akasaki from Japan produced a surprise by taking second place in 2:06:15.

SAWE, 29, set a stocky pace from the start despite unusually hot conditions. The reigning champion Milde Mangesha, of Ethiopia, initially attempted to stay close, but could not follow and fall back before halfway. From that moment, Sawe ran alone at the front, gradually extending his advance while continuing the record rate.

With ten remaining kilometers and the door of Brandenburg which is looming as a symbolic benchmark, it has become more and more clear than the record of courses of Eliud Kipchoge of 2:01:09 (taking place in 2022) and the world record of Kelvin Kiptum of 2:00:35 (taking place in 2023 in Chicago) did not serve. Sawe has shown visible signs of fatigue in the last section, but his victory has never been in doubt.

The female breed has proven to be much closer. The Rosemary of Kenya Wanjiru made his decisive decision shortly after halfway and managed to stay in front until the arrival. Dera Dida, Ethiopia, closed its doors during the final kilometers, but crossed the line three seconds behind in 2:21:08. Ethiopian cut Azmera Gebru finished third in 2:21:29, 24 seconds at the drift of the winner.

More than 55,000 athletes from around the world have registered in the Berlin marathon of this year, once again highlighting the status of the event as one of the most prestigious races worldwide. Tens of thousands of spectators bordered the streets, creating a dynamic atmosphere along the road of 42.195 kilometers through the German capital, reports Xinhua.

“It was difficult, but I was prepared. I did my best and I am happy with my performance. You can't change the weather, but I was prepared for everything. The atmosphere is great, and I hope to improve next year. I will come back,” said Sawe after sealing his first Berlin title.

For Wanjiru, the victory confirmed the domination of Kenya while the male and female trophies returned to East Africa.

