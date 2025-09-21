China to launch K visa to invite foreign talents from October 1 in the middle of Chaos H1-B Visa

China has announced the introduction of a new “K visa” category aimed at attracting young and talented professionals, especially in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) around the world, said an official declaration published on Sunday.

The decision, approved in August, modifies the regulations on the administration of entries and exits of foreigners and will take effect on October 1, 2025.

Visa K, which observers call the Chinese version of the American H-1B, is designed to draw highly qualified talents at a time when the countries of the world are tightening or recalibrating the work visa rules.

Earlier this week, the United States has released raid annual costs of 100,000 USD on H-1B requests, causing concern of Indian technology workers and IT services companies.

In this context, the rationalized visa route of China is considered a countermeasure to attract foreign professionals, in particular from South Asia, which can seek alternative destinations.

Who can apply?

According to the Chinese Ministry of Justice, the Visa K will be open to “young scientific and technological talents” foreign which graduates from renowned universities or research institutions in China or abroad with a baccalaureate or more in STEM fields.

It will also be available for young professionals engaged in teaching or research in these establishments.

Applicants must meet the qualifications and requirements set by the Chinese authorities and provide supporting documents.

While the detailed requirements of documents will be published by Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, those responsible have declared that they would include evidence of educational qualifications and evidence of professional engagement or research.

Key characteristics of K Visa

Compared to the 12 categories of existing ordinary visa from China, the K Visa will offer significant advantages.

It should offer greater flexibility in terms of several entries, a longer validity and a prolonged duration of stay.

Unlike most working visas, candidates will not need an employer or a domestic entity to issue an invitation, which makes the process less restrictive.

After entering China, V Visa holders will be allowed to participate in academic exchanges in education, culture, science and technology, in addition to entrepreneurial and commercial activities.

“The age specific to the bar, the conditions of education and the working experience requirements, the visa requests K does not require an employer or a domestic entity to issue an invitation, and the request process will also be more rationalized,” the press release said.

Is part of wider reforms

This decision is part of Beijing's efforts to make China more open to international trade.

In recent years, the country has gradually softened the entry rules, extended access without visa and introduced periods of transit without longer visa.

Currently, travelers in 55 countries benefit from a 240 -hour visa transit, while China has unilateral or reciprocal visa provisions with 75 nations.

According to official data, foreign nationals made 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first half of 2025, marking an increase of 30.2% in annual shift. Among these, 13.64 million were entries without visa, up 53.9% compared to the same period last year.

Implications for South Asia

The time of deployment of Visa K is notable. With the uncertainty that is looming on the US H-1B regime following the taxation of the costs of 100,000 USD on the new candidates, many professionals from South Asia would have mainly reconsidered their career prospects in America.

Analysts say that China's decision could open a new path for qualified workers who are looking for opportunities abroad without prohibitive costs or long processes.

By offering a more flexible and less bureaucratic route, Beijing signals its intention to compete for global stem talents.

It remains to be seen whether the visa K can correspond to the prestige and the career potential associated with American and European destinations. But for the moment, it represents the most direct point in China to date for young researchers and professionals looking for international opportunities.

