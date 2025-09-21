



Last update: September 21, 2025, 5:45 pm is PM Modi has urged citizens to be proud to buy and sell Swadeshi products, noting that India prosperity depends on the strength of autonomy PM Modi | Image: X On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to be proud to buy and sell Swadeshi products, noting that India prosperity depends on the strength of autonomy. During his speech to the nation on the eve of the Navratri festival, Prime Minister Modi said that obtaining the objective of an India developed requires adopting self -sufficiency and promoting products made in India. To achieve the objective of a developed India, we must browse the path of autonomy, and our MPMEs have an important responsibility for making India autonomous, "he said. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, to achieve the objective of a developed India, we must walk on the path of autonomy, and a very large responsibility for making India autonomous also lies on our MPME. Which needs the inhabitants of the country, what we can do in our pic.twitter.com/3gwex4ogxx Years (@ani) September 21, 2025 Boost interior manufacturing The Prime Minister has also urged people to focus on making these products in India which can be manufactured at the national level. What the inhabitants of the country need what we can do in the country itself that we should do in the country, "said Modi. Just as the mantra of autonomy has strengthened the country's independence, likewise, the country's prosperity will also gain the force of the mantra of autonomy, "he added. While urging people to adopt Swadeshi, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to reduce dependence on foreign goods. Today, knowingly or unconsciously, many foreign products have been part of our daily life, "he said. Stressing the importance of supporting local industries, he added, we have to buy products made in India, in which the hard work of our young people is invested. We have to make each house a symbol of Swadeshi and decorate each store with Swadeshi. "" GST Bachat Ustav In his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi also discussed the new generation TPS reforms, which should be deployed on September 22, on the first day of the Navratri festival. Describing the reform as the start of a UTSAV winner "or the savings festival, Prime Minister Modi has declared that changes would facilitate the financial burden of households while making India more attractive for investors and entrepreneurs, each state contributing to the course of the development of nations. Of tomorrow, the nation will celebrate the TPS Bachat Utsav. Your savings will grow and you will have greater freedom to buy the things you like. This reform will bring advantages to all sections of society, "said the Prime Minister in his speech. The centerpiece of the reform is a major overhaul of the tax framework of goods and services. Earlier this month, the TPS council approved a simplified two-slabs of 5% and 18%, which will come into force on September 22. As part of the new structure, almost all items that were previously taxed at 12% will switch to the support of 5%, while a large majority of products placed earlier in category 28% will now attract 18% of the GST. However, a 40% sample will continue to apply for luxury and sin products thanks to remuneration. Posted for the first time: September 21, 2025, 5:24 PM is India News Pit Swadeshi of PM Modi: buy local, boost domestic manufacturing for autonomy

