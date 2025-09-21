American legislators are pressure for military dialogue in rare visit to China





Bangkok – A bipartite group of American legislators has prompted more Military dialogue in military During a meeting on Sunday with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, a rare visit to the congress since American-Chinese relations have sprouted. The last trip by a group of senators was in 2023 and the Sunday delegation was the first in the House of Representatives to visit Beijing since 2019. Li welcomed the delegates led by representative Adam Smith and described it as an ice trip which will advance the links between the two countries. It is important that our two countries have more exchanges and cooperation, which is not only good for our two countries but also great importance for the world, said Li. Smith, a Democratic Committee of the House of Armed Services, said that the two parties agreed on the overall objective of the visit. “Admittedly, trade and the economy are at the top of the list … (but also) were very focused on our military conversations to military, he declared in the opening remarks. As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I am deeply concerned about the fact that our two soldiers do not communicate more. The delegation also included Michael Baumgartner, a republican member of the Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Ro Khanna and Chrissy Houlahan, both Democrats from the Chamber's Armed Services Committee. The legislators are in China until Thursday. American-Chinese relations have slowed down since the first term of President Donald Trump and have been hampered by trade tensions, the status of the Taiwan Auto-Hurlée island, which China claims as its own territory, the support of Beijing for Russia and the vast claims of China in the disputed southern China Sea. China and the United States are the two most powerful and influential countries in the world, it is really important that we heard ourselves, and we find a way to coexist peacefully in the world, “said Smith.” I really salute your comments on wanting to build and strengthen this relationship. Asset said he would meet Chinese chief Xi Jinping at a regional summit which takes place at the end of October in South Korea and will visit China at the start of next year, after a long telephone call between the two on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-lawmakers-push-military-dialogue-rare-china-visit-125780406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos