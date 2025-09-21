Fox Corp. in talks to join Tiktok Investor Group





Fox is in talks to join a group of investors about to acquire US Tiktok operations, sources familiar with the situation said Deadline. President Donald Trump reported earlier in the potential implementation of the day by the CEO of the company Lachlan Murdoch and the president emeritus Rupert Murdoch. The deadline intends that the investment would come from Fox Side, not a personal investment of the Director General or the Sister Company of Murdoch News Corp. The consortium could also include the president of Oracle, Larry Ellison, whose participation has been launched for months, and the CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell. “A man named Lachlan is involved,” Trump told Fox News' The Sunday briefing. “Lachlan Murdoch … Rupert [Murdoch] will probably be in the group, I think they will be in the group. “” “A few other people, really great people, very eminent people,” said Trump. “They are also American patriots, you know, they love this country. So think they are going to do a very good job. ” On Saturday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States would control the algorithm behind the extremely popular social video application. The data will be managed by Oracle, which already has a cloud agreement with the platform belonging to the Chinese conglomerate bytedance. Larry Ellison – The first or second richest person on the planet according to the week – is the father of David Ellison and the main donor of Skydance Media, who recently acquired and explores an offer from Warner Bros. Discovery. It would make Fox a second media power plant to enter the Tiktok orbit. Leavitt told Fox News that Tiktok US would have a board of directors of seven members with six Americans. Comments follow a call between Trump and Xi Jinping on Friday after which Trump said that the Chinese president had approved an agreement. In a reading of the state agency led by the State, Xinhua, China said that “its position on the question of Tiktok is clear: the Chinese government respects the will of companies and is happy to see companies carrying out commercial negotiations on the basis of market rules and achieving solutions in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and the balance of interests”, according to a translation on CNBC. “We hope that the American part will provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment with Chinese companies investing in the United States.” The popularity of the application in the United States was a national security problem with the United States, adopted by a law forcing to sell its Tiktok in the United States or to see it. The Supreme Court confirmed the law at the end of Joe Biden's mandate. Trump refused to apply it and now granted four extensions to try to conclude an agreement.

