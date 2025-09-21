Elon Musk saw sitting next to Donald Trump





Update: Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump to watch the commemorative service of Charlie Kirk, the White House displaying a hand.

Musk and Trump had a very public in June, shortly after Musk officially left his role as adviser to the president and the head of the government ministry. Musk had castigated the signature piece of the Trump legislative program, the Big Beautiful Bill Act. After Trump criticized Musk, Musk said he lost the elections without him. “Such ingratitude,” he wrote on X. He later posted that Trump “was in Epstein files”. “This is the real reason why they were not made public.”

Trump then threatened Musk's government contracts.

Musk aroused his criticism, and although he continued to be frank on X, he no longer draws the loved titles. He had promised to create a new political party, the America party, but he has not yet taken off.

Previously: the secretary of health and social services, Robert Kennedy Jr., recalled Charlie Kirk as champion of freedom of expression.

“He understood that the free movement of information was the soil, water, sunlight for democracy,” said Kennedy. “He understood that the great advantage of democracy was that our policies were old by ideas that had triumphed in a market for debate and conversation.”

“He thought that conversation was the only way to cure our country, and that was important, particularly important in the technological era where we are all hung on social algorithms which are hacked in the reptilian nuclei of our brain and amplify our pulse for tribalism and for division,” said Kennedy. “He felt the only way to overcome this biological impulse with a spiritual fire and with a development community, and the only way to develop the community was by conversation. And so he has always given the greatest microphone to the people who were most passionately aligned with him, because he thought we must say. ”

Earlier this week, Kennedy said Kirk was the “main architect” of his participation in the presidential campaign of Donald Trump last fall. Kennedy abandoned his presidential candidacy and approved Trump.

In the aftermath of Kirk's death, Trump and his administration members sought to rage against criticism. Trump brought a legal action of $ 15 billion against the New York Times, while its President of the FCC, Brendan Carr, threatened the ABC stations due to a remark that Jimmy Kimmel made in his program on the suspect in the murder of Kirk. ABC removed Kimmel's show indefinitely.

When he was killed, Kirk had appeared during a university tour at the University of Utah Valley and was killed because he was in the midst of an exchange of debate on the issue of transgender people involved in mass fire.

Previously: Stephen Miller, the best adviser to President Donald Trump, delivered a fiery discourse in which he threw those who exercise the heritage of Charlie Kirk as warriors fighting evil.

“The day Charlie is dead, the angels cried, but these tears had been transformed into fire in our hearts, and that the fire burns with a fair fury that our enemies cannot understand or understand.”

He said that when he sees Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, “I remember a famous expression.” The storm whisper to the warrior that you cannot resist my strength, and the warrior whispers: “I am the storm.” Erika is the storm.

He added: “The cannot conceive of the army that they have appeared in each of us because we defend what is good, what is virtuous, what is Novle. And those who try to encourage violence against us, those who try to hate us, that you have it? You are nothing.

Miller, like some of the other speakers, also seemed to blame Kirk's assassination on something amorphous, although Trump blamed the “radical left”.

“You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk. You made him a mortal. You have immortalized Charlie Kirk, and now millions will continue his inheritance,” said Miller.

Kirk, 31, was murdered on September 10 when he spoke during an outdoor event on the University of Utah Valley campus. Tyler Robinson, 22, was accused of aggravated murder and the prosecutors are asking for the death penalty. The authorities stressed that Robinson has become more political on the left quite recently, but so far they have not announced any evidence of involvement by other individuals or external groups.

Previously: the speakers of the commemorative service of Charlie Kirk shared a theme similar to tens of thousands of thousands in the crowd at the State Farm Stadium: Carry on Charlie Kirk's Heritage.

“You cannot be the land of free if you are not the home of the courageous,” said Ben Carson, candidate for the 2016 presidential election and former secretary for housing and urban development.

Jack Posobiec, the right -wing political activist and friend of Kirk's, held a rosary and said to the crowd: “No more. We have finished with all this and we will fight.”

At points, the memorial took the tone for a religious renewal, with speakers stressing that Kirk was more than a political influencer but a figure that tried to counter a secularism.

Posobiec said: “We note that Western civilization has been modified by the sacrifice of Charlie, by sending people back to an almighty God.”

Benny Johnson, the podcaster, described Kirk “martyr” in “real Christian tradition”.

“If you shoot down a tyrant, its power disappears. If you cut a martyr, its power is growing,” said Johnson. Johnson said the apostle Paul said that “the leaders lacked the sword for the protection of good men and for the terror of evil men. Can we pray that our leaders here … Manue the sword for the terror of evil men in our nation, in memory of Charlie. ”

Previously: President Donald Trump, vice-president JD Vance and a multitude of administration personalities had to speak during a Memorial by Charlie Kirk, the conservative influencer whose assassination was encountered by the condemnation of political violence but a new debate on freedom of expression.

Tens of thousands have been gathered at the State Farm Stadium, which can accommodate more than 63,000 people.

In addition to members of the Trump administration, among those who have been spotted, Elon Musk, who dropped a very public audience with the president in May. Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, who will now lead the group he co -founded, Turning USA

The memorial should be a mixture of a dark and religious gathering, with moments of prayer, and a gathering to continue its inheritance, because those of the crowd had signs that said: “It is our turning point.”

While Bagpipers opened the service to Amazing Grace, Fox News provided the most complete coverage among the main information networks, while CNN focused on the event, while MSNBC provided Arizona reports. Newsmax also carried the memorial with correspondents and anchors inside and outside the stadium.

Participants have Turning Point USA panels in the commemorative service for the political activist Charlie Kirk at the Glendale Stadium Stadium, Az. (Photo by Eric Thayer / Getty Images) Photo by Eric Thayer / Getty Images

Interestingly, despite all the FCC speeches on the probacast network content, ABC, NBC, CBS and, above all, Fox did not cover the Kirk memorial on Sunday – at least on the west coast. Near the same time zone of the Glendale event, organized by AZ, CBS had information on golf stations and personal data, and NBC had the world athletics championships 2025 in Tokyo. Living at the WNBA playoffs and Indiana fever playing the Las Vegas Aces, ABC had “paid for the programming at 11 am”.

The broadcasting networks brought the commemorative service on their streaming channels, just like other points of sale like C-SPAN.

Kirk, 31, was murdered on September 10 when he spoke during an outdoor event on the University of Utah Valley campus. Tyler Robinson, 22, was accused of aggravated murder and the prosecutors are asking for the death penalty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2025/09/charlie-kirk-memorial-service-1236551834/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos