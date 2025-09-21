



President Donald Trump said that billionaires of eminents, including the Rupert Murdoch media magnate, and the founder of Michael Dell technology could be part of an agreement in which the United States will take control of the Tiktok social video platform. Trump appointed 94 years old, and his son Lachlan Murdoch, the leader of Fox News and News Corp, as part of a group of possible participants in an agreement during an interview recorded Friday and was broadcast on Sunday on Fox News. WATCH: What about the American-Chinese agreement for an American spin-off tiktok I think they are going to be in the group. A few others. Really great people, very eminent people, said Trump. And they are also American patriots, you know, they love this country. I think they are going to do a very good job. TRUMPS The disclosure of the potential involvement of Murdochs and Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, is the last touch of the potential transaction that was moving so that Tiktok works in the United States Trump also said on Sunday that the founding oracle technology giant and CEO Larry Ellison was part of the same group. His involvement had already been disclosed. On Saturday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Oracle would be responsible for data and the security of applications and that the Americans will control six of the seven seats for a planned board of directors. Many are still in the process of acting real in progress. Trump on Friday discussed the Tiktok agreement with Chinas Xi Jinping in a long telephone call. Chinese and American officials have until December 16 to chop details, following the last extension of the Trump administration deadline. Tiktok is an extremely popular application currently owned by a Chinese company, Bytedance. US officials have warned that the algorithm that Tiktok uses to shape what users see are vulnerable to the handling of the Chinese authorities, who can use it to push content on the platform in a manner to detect. The Congress has succeeded in being the subject of a ban on Tiktok to enter into force in January, but Trump has repeatedly signed orders which allowed Tiktok to continue to operate in the United States while his administration is trying to reach an agreement for the parent company of the social media to sell its American operations. Trump said on Sunday that he had a little detrimental to Tiktok because he credited the application for helping him connect with young voters. Trump said conservative activist Charlie Kirk encouraged the president to use the application. The representatives of Ellison, Dell and the Murdoch could not be immediately joined to comment. Trump brought legal action against Murdoch and one of his newspapers, the Wall Street Journal, in July after having published a story of the presidents' ties with the rich financial and the sexual offender condemned Jeffrey Epstein.

