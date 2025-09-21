



Nigel Farage will undertake today to tear the social protection system so that only British citizens can claim services. The reform leader of the United Kingdom promises to modify the laws on elimination, as well as the closure of each escape. 2 Farage undertakes today to scam the social protection system so that only British citizens can claim benefits Credit: Getty 2 Mr. Farage will declare that the decision is vital after the EU immigration influx nicknamed Boriswave compatible under the old Boris Johnsons regime Credit: AFP It comes after the analysis of official figures has shown that foreign nationals claimed 9 billion 52 billion universal credit bombings last year almost a sixth. The reforms go further than the commitment of the conservatives to prevent foreigners from claiming disability and contrasting services strongly with the work, which reversed a planned repression after a rear bench revolt. Farage will declare that the decision is vital after the influx of non-UE immigration nicknamed Boriswave activated under the post-Brexit regime of Boris Johnsons of the time. During a press conference and the unveiling of a political document, he will declare: well-being will end for all those who are not British citizens, we will fill the gaps. Learn more about Nigel Farage The reform will guarantee that well-being is for British citizens only. We clean the mess of Boris Johnson or Boriswave will bankrupt us. The reform will deal with Boris Wave the greatest betrayal of the confidence of voters in modern times. Mr. Farage will also provide hundreds of thousands of legal migrants, forcing all those who have a permanent residence to reapplicate visas under more strict rules. The indefinite leave to stay would be abandoned within 100 days of a government of reform, with migrants designed to respond to stricter salary and English tests, wait seven years for a passport and deal with prohibitions if they have claimed services or spent long periods abroad. The reform indicates that the upheaval would save more than 230 billion, warning the so-called Boriswave of 3.8 million arrivals since Brexit is an imminent financial disaster when 800,000 become eligible to claim services next year. The divorced Jet-Set nicknamed Miss Holiday was exposed as a scrolling performance after having made follies of 40k of loot during sumptuous trips The initiates of reform say that the action is essential because Great Britain is broke after taxpayers paid 266 billion for well-being in 2024. But a government spokesperson said that people here do not illegally obtain the system of benefits while foreign nationals must generally wait five years to demand a universal credit. He added: We inherited a broken social protection system and a spiral service bill. This is why act and reform the system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/36792543/nigel-farage-non-brits-benefits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

