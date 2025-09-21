Jokowi did not inaugurate Budi, the DPR threatened the arrest





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The vice-president of the Commission of the House of Representatives of Gerindra, Desmond Junaidi Mahesa, assessed that President Joko Widodo had harassed the DPR. Prayer, said Desmond, Jokowi did not immediately launched the general commissioner Budi Gunawan as head of the Indonesian police, despite his rejecting General Sutarman. Jokowi in fact installed the commissioner General Badrodin Haiti as the testamentary executor of the chief of the national police. (Read: Jokowi Reporter Budi, Zigzag Hot Police General) “Jokowi should send a letter to the DPR by notifying the appointment of the task,” said Desmond when he was contacted on Sunday, January 18, 2015. “This step violates the police law.” Regarding the postponement of the appointment of Budi Gunawan, Desmond considered that Jokowi seemed to play games. “Twice Jokowi harassed the DPR,” said Desmond. (Read: Suhardi's withdrawal is the last command of Sutarman) First, said Desmond, Jokowi has tabled a single candidate for the chief of the national police, Budi Gunawan, although the former assistant of Megawati is linked to the suspicious transaction case of the corruption eradication commission. “If Jokowi is sensitive, he should from the start, he has withdrawn the letter of submission,” he said. “Then submit another candidate.” Secondly, during the inauguration of Budi Gunawan as chief of the national police, Jokowi has in fact delayed and named the testamentary executor of the task. “Jokowi rather disrupted the law,” he said. (Read: problem of the chief of the national police, Jokowi leaves the good tradition of Sby) Monday tomorrow, he said, the legal committee plan would close the state. The DPR, he said, would subject the right to ask the government. “We can also use arrest duties later,” said Desmond. Previously, President Joko Widodo had decided to postpone the inauguration of the Commissioner General Budi Gunawan as head of the Indonesian police. Jokowi then appointed the chief of the police commissioner, General Badrodin Haiti, the chief of the national police. Badrodin's appointment is in accordance with Jokowi's decision to reject General Sutarman as chief of the national police. “Since Budi Gunawan is undergoing a legal process, it is necessary to postpone his appointment. It is therefore not a question of canceling it,” said Jokowi on Friday. Muhammad Muhyiddin Read other news:

