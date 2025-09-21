Trump, Xi began to meet at the top of Apec Korea in October





US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at the top of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) in Gyeongju at the end of October, and the Korean government, as a host, is busy intensifying preparations.

“This is good news that an American summit will take place in Korea on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Gyeongju, said a presidential office manager on Sunday during a telephone call with the Jungang Ilbo. Korea is ready to fully support him.

It will be the first time in 13 years that the leaders of the United States and China visit Korea simultaneously, after the 2012 nuclear security summit, when the president of the time, Barack Obama, and the president of the time, Hu Jinta, both attended. Trump and Xi also meet for the first time in more than six years, since the Summit of the 20 (G20) group in Japan in June 2019.

The Government Policy Coordination Office oversees government preparations for the APEC summit. Prime Minister Kim Min-Seok will visit Gyeongju on September 26 for a last inspection on site, his fifth visit of this type. Later in the day, Kim will lead an exercise against terrorism nationally at the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute.

The presidential office also pays particular attention to the possibility of a second Korean-American summit during Trumps' stay. We welcome the visit of President Trumps to Korea, said an official, adding that Seoul and Washington will continue detailed discussions on planning. If a summit takes place during APEC, it will come about two months after the last bilateral summit on August 25.

Trade, where negotiations remain at neutral, is the most urgent bilateral problem. However, officials recognize that a breakthrough before the APEC is uncertain. Consultations in terms of work are underway, but it is not yet at the discussion stadium between the leaders, said a senior official of the presidential office, adding that we will have to see. National Security Advisor WA SUNG-LAC told journalists on Friday until the Summit of Korea-US at the end of last month, “there had been a broad agreement in the tariff field and relative stability, but as detailed discussions increased, the differences have increased and the situation is now more difficult.

Instead, security emerges as the field where progress is more likely to come before APEC. The Dialogue of the integrated defense of Korea-US (KIDD) will take place at the Ministry of Defense in Yongsan, in the center of Seoul, Tuesday and Wednesday. The director of acting defense policies Yoon Bong-Hee and the deputy deputy secretary of the American defense for East Asia, John Noh, will lead their respective delegations, joined by senior officials of the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

The talks will address a wide range of alliance issues to advance the Korean-American alliance in a complete strategic alliance oriented towards the future, “said a manager of the Ministry of Defense.

In October, the fifth meeting of the Korea-US Nuclear Consultation Group (NCG) is also planned. The NCG was created as part of the Washington Declaration signed by the two leaders in 2023 and serves as a platform to discuss American nuclear operations in contingencies. The session can also discuss changes to bilateral nuclear agreement. A senior government official said that “the possibility of holding the meeting was being examined”. Another option under discussion is a first meeting of the Korea-US security consultation meeting (SCM), involving Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-Back and the US Secretary for Defense Pete Hegseth. The SCM could cover subjects such as updating the role of US forces Korea (USFK) as part of the modernization of the Alliance.

There could be a certain flexibility in the role of the USFK, but we ensure that flexibility does not exceed the limits that would endanger our security, said WI security advisor during his Friday conference. The President believes that the modernization of the Alliance obliges our soldiers to adopt a strategic posture oriented towards the future to contribute more effectively to regional security. This article was initially written in Korean and translated as a bilingual journalist using generative AI tools. It was then published by a native English -speaking language publisher. All translations assisted by AI are examined and refined by our editorial room.

By oh Hyun-Seok [[email protected]]]

