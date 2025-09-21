



Nigel Farage is expected to unleash plans to launch hundreds of thousands of legal migrants in a decision that would break the current border system of Great Britain. The Reform UK Boss will reveal proposals to force all migrants holding a permanent residence to reapply visas according to stricter rules that require higher wages and better skills in English, reports the telegraph. The party would also rewrite the law to prevent foreign nationals from drawing on the British social protection system. The reform claims that the upheaval would reduce the costs of 234 billion people during the lifespan of each migrant. The news occurs while Great Britain gives a “gift to China and Russia” by weakening the United Kingdom abroad according to this new report. The writing in the telegraph, Zia Yusuf, head of the reform policy, revealed that the changes would trigger “hundreds of thousands of people having to apply and, finally, lose their established status in the United Kingdom” through a staged process designed to avoid commercial chaos. He said: “Many of those who will lose their leave to stay depending on the welfare state and will voluntarily leave to lose access to services. “Those who will not be subject to the application of immigration as part of our mass expulsion program.” Farage targets the legacy of the migration of Boris Johnson The announcement is launching a new assault on the reform on what they mark the “Boriswave” – ​​3.8 million people who entered the United Kingdom after Brexit under the more loose rules brought by the administration of Boris Johnson. Farage will sound the alarm that migrants “Boriswave” will be eligible for indefinite leave to stay (ILR) in January, giving them access to life to the NHS and the benefits that it marks “catastrophic”. The chief of the reform will carry out an ax completely within 100 days of the seizure of power, forcing economic migrants to request visas under more severe conditions. The government refuses to publish figures showing how many migrants have ILR status, but officials granted a regulation to 163,353 other people during the year to June 2025 – up 18% compared to the previous year. The total figure could exceed one million. Sir Keir Starmer is under the fire of his migration agreement “One in, One Out” with France, which has managed to expel only three people so far. The Prime Minister has promised to reduce net migration between legal arrivals to the United Kingdom, which dropped last year to 431,000 but remains well above the pre-Brexit levels. The announcement follows one of the largest right-wing rallies in Great Britain, where around 100,000 demonstrators led by Tommy Robinson crossed London while chanting anti-migration slogans.

The current system faces a complete revision Under existing rules, foreign nationals can request indefinite leave to stay after five years in the United Kingdom, then convert their established status to citizenship after 12 months. But the plans of the reform would force migrants to reapply visas every five years, to reach the salary thresholds above the current 35,800 for qualified workers and to wait seven years before requesting a British passport. Applicants should prove the mastery of English on a professional level and demonstrate a “good character” with a clean criminal record. Anyone who spent more than 90 days outside the United Kingdom or claimed benefits would face a ban on staying in the country. Unlike the current system, the new reform worker visa would refuse migrants set access to social protection or free NHS services, which, according to the party, would save “much more than 230 billion billion” during the lifespan of the average applicant. Yusuf warned that half of Boriswave migrants and their dependents do not work, creating a “financial disaster” for the United Kingdom when 800,000 people become eligible to claim services next year. Declaring “the era of cheap foreign workforce is over,” he added: “Our nation is proud, ingenious and resilient, but we were stifled by a political class that continues to betray the British people. “For too long, the conservatives and the work have deployed the red carpet for unskilled mass immigration, transforming Great Britain into a food bank for the world.” Trump style visa costs considered Policy reflects recent restrictions on economic migration in the United States by Donald Trump, which has announced its intention to charge $ 100,000 (74,000) for qualified workers' visa requests. Yusuf was responsible for preparing the political program for the reform before the next elections, which, according to the party, could occur in 2027. The reform is currently carrying out both the work and the conservatives of more than 12 points in the opinion polls, and seems to win more seats in the local government and the deconceau next May. The launch of the party's immigration policy follows criticism of the rules of economic migration under Johnson, including the attacks by Kemi Badenoch, the conservative chief. The first statistics on the nationality of services applicants, published by the Home Office in July, showed that between 15 and 17% of universal credit beneficiaries are migrants. The Labor Party said that he planned to “harden the system” by doubling the moment when a person must live in the United Kingdom before winning an indefinite leave to stay, although the rules have not yet changed.

Commercial concerns concerning workers' shortages The reform policy is likely to deal with the criticisms of companies that depend on foreign workers for cheaper work. The party says that he would introduce a new "visa of acute skills shortage" to accelerate migrants for sectors faced with major job shortages, but any employer sponsoring such visas must pay to form a British worker in the same skills. The rich foreign entrepreneurs would always be allowed to settle in the United Kingdom and receive new "golden" visas requiring investments in the British economy. A government spokesperson said, "People here illegally do nothing from our social benefits system. "Foreign nationals must generally wait five years to claim a universal credit and we plan to increase this to 10 years. "We have inherited a broken well-being system and a spiral service bill. This is why we take measures and reform the system and have seen the proportion of universal credit payments to foreign nationals since last July."

