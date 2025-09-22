List of the Indonesian President who was a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Prabowo followed









Jakarta – President Prabowo Suubianto is expected to attend and deliver a speech to the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, Tuesday 9/23). Before Prabowo, there was a row of President of the Republic of Indonesia who had delivered her speech during the prestigious event. The United Nations General Assembly (United Nations General Assembly / UNGA) is one of the main United Nations (UN) programs which is a global deliberation forum. All UN members, totaling 193 countries, have the same voting rights in general sessions. Scroll to continue with content The United Nations General Assembly takes place every year and begins in mid-September at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The opening session or the general debate is filled with speeches by heads of state / government. The 80th General Assembly of the United Nations will be opened on September 9, 2025 and a general debate raised on September 23, 2025. So who is the President of the Republic of Indonesia who delivered a speech to the United Nations General Assembly? Consult the list below as indicated by the Detik.com archives List of the Indonesian President who was a speech to the United Nations General Assembly 1. SOKARNO The first president of Indonesia, Soekarno, delivered a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 30, 1960. At that time, Bung Karno delivered a speech entitled “to strengthen the world again”. In his speech, Sukarno stressed that anti-imperialism and anti-colonialism. He also promotes inter-nation solidarity and presents Pancasila as an alternative ideology for the world. Suekarno's speech was later recalled as the UNESCO memory in the world in 2023. 2. Soeharto President Soeharto had a speech twice at the United Nations General Assembly, namely during the 47th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 1992 and in September 1995. In 1992, Suharto transmitted the “Jakarta message” which was only formulated in the 10th summit of the NB Non Bloc movement, but does not represent September 1-6, 1992. 108 members of the Non Block movement. Suharto returned to the word at the United Nations General Assembly in October 1995. The moment coincided with the 50 years of the United Nations birth. 3. Megawati sokarnoputri President BJ Habia did not have time to deliver a speech to the United Nations General Assembly due to his short period of management. The next president, Abdurrahman Wahid did not give any speeches either, even if he was present at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2000. The relay of the Indonesian president's speech to the United Nations General Assembly was then held by Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI. Megawati attended the United Nations general session twice in 2001 and 2003. In speech, Megawati stressed the need for fundamental reforms in the United Nations organization so that international institutions can work more effectively and make real contribution to human life. 4. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) is quite active in the United Nations General Assembly. During his management which lasted 10 years, he attended the 6 General Assembly of the United Nations. SBY first delivered a speech to the international forum at the 62nd general session in 2007. On this occasion, he underlined the contribution of Indonesia to world peace and international diplomacy. 5. Joko Widodo The next president, Joko Widodo, has never delivered direct speeches to the United Nations General Assembly. During the first period of his government in 2014-2019, Jokowi sent his assistant, Jusuf Kalla, to attend. Jokowi only made a speech to the United Nations General Assembly 2020 and 2021 but practically. At that time, the world was affected by Pandemi COVID-19. In 2022-2024, the discourse of the General Indonesian United Nations session was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi. Well, it was the list of Indonesian presidents who made a speech to the United Nations General Assembly. Ready to hear this time the speech of President Prabowo during the United Nations trial? Look live Detikpagi: (Nir / twu)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/edu/detikpedia/d-8123210/daftar-presiden-ri-yang-pidato-di-sidang-umum-pbb-prabowo-menyusul The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos