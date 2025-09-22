Pakistan: petition deposited in Islamabad HC against Imran Khan's publications on X





Islamabad, September 21 (Socialnews.xyz) A plea was deposited at the High Court of Islamabad against the so -called inflammatory posts presented on the X account of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during his imprisonment, local media reported on Sunday.

An individual named Ghumlam Murtaza Khan filed the request in court through the lawyer for the lawyer Zafarullah Khan. In the petition, Khan mentioned that the sharing of the “provocative and malicious” content of the sentenced social media platform is illegal and contrary to prison rules, Pakistan Daily Dawn reported.

The petitioner urged the court to order the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to conduct an in-depth investigation to determine who shared positions on Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the founder Imran Khan, while staying in prison. He also asked for the Court block and delete such content from social media platforms.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the prison superintendent to ensure that the prisoner is not authorized to use or exploit social media in violation of prison regulations, calling such an “unconstitutional and illegal” activity. In addition, the petitioner asked the court to ask PTI not to redistribute or promote the content from Imran Khan's account when he stays in prison.

Imran Khan, 72, who was a Pakistani Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been kept in Adiala prison since August 2023 for several accusations, including the Toshakhana affair. However, messages are regularly shared on his X account.

On September 18, a position was shared on the social media of Imran Khan, where he accused the head of the army of Pakistan Asim provided to have inflicted psychological torture on him and his wife, Bushra Bibi. He accused of having used the army to create an atmosphere of anarchy and fascism in Pakistan.

In an article on X, he said: “The psychological torture which inflicted me and Bushra Begum in prison is carried out by Asim Munnir, and the only goal is to make us break down and submit. The army did not choose General Yahya Khan to govern the country and he used the army to establish a dictator, and unleashed for a reign of the country. Munir also does the same thing: using the army to create an atmosphere of anarchy and fascism in our country. “

“Asim Munnir did not leave any non -returned stone for the extension of his illegitimate rule for ten years. First, he strangled democracy. By organizing the false flag of May 9 (2023) the mandate of the peoples was taken and handed over to the convicted criminals.

He said that restrictions had been imposed on press freedom in Pakistan and that the concept of free press was eradicated. He wrote: “The tenuous holding of democracy which existed in Pakistan composed, to a certain extent, of an independent judicial system and free media was terminated by Asim Munnir. Democracy in the country is suspended, violations of human rights are at their peak, the judicial power is subordinate and the media are intimidated.”

He said that Pakistan's ties with Afghanistan had been tense after Asim Munnir took the post of Pakistani army chief. He said: “Since Asim Mnir has taken office as an army leader, he tried to become like relations with Afghanistan. During his performance performance, he first rendered threats to Afghanistan, then expelled the Afghan nationals who had lived here for three generations, followed by drone strikes, which makes them effort to carry them out of Pakistan A climate of terrorism.

“Due to this oppression, the Pakistani economy is experiencing historical growth.

Imran Khan recalled that he predicted PTI's victory in the elections despite the atmosphere of fear created before the ballot box. He said that injustice, fascism, anarchy and economic devastation push Pakistan towards a situation like that seen in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He urged Pakistan people to participate in the rally that should take place in Peshawar on September 27.

In an article on X, he wrote: “Before the elections, although an atmosphere of fear prevailed, I predicted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf would make clean scanning, and that is exactly what had happened. Today, I do another prediction: injustice, oppression, fascism, anarchy and economic devastation in our country, Pakistan, In naepal, Pakistan, Pakistan for a situation like the situation in naepal, Pakistan is quickly for a situation like a situation like this in naepal, Pakistan, Pakistan for a situation like the situation in Naepal, Pakistan, Srimistan towards a situation like this in naepal, Pakistan, sraping it up Naepal, Pakistan, Sheplam Lanka.

“I indicate all PTI parliamentarians and party officials: it is now time to play like authentic opposition. The one who will not do it, will dig their own political grave because that's what people expect. We have looked for legal remedies against each injustice, including the theft of our mandate, but we did not go justified. Against this exemption will dig their own political tombs.

Source: IANS

About Gopi

Gopi Adusumilli is a programmer. He is the editor -in -chief of Socialnews.xyz and president of Agk Fire Inc.

He likes to design websites, develop mobile applications and publish press articles on current events from various authenticated sources of information.

Regarding writing, he likes to write about current global policy and Indian films. His future plans include the development of Socialnews.xyz in a news website that has no biases or judgment towards any.

It can be attached to [email protected]

Like that:

Like loading …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialnews.xyz/2025/09/21/pakistan-petition-filed-in-islamabad-hc-against-imran-khans-posts-on-x/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos