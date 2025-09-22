Take a look at the content of the presidential regulations on the increase in wages of ASN, the Indonesian national police to state officials

The administration of President Prabowo Subaianto officially has established an increase in salary for the state's civil apparatus (ASN), TNI / Polri, to state officials. This policy is contained in the presidential regulations (PERPRES) number 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the 2025 government work plan (RKP) which has been valid since June 30, 2025.

This step is one of the best programs of best results in RKP 2025. Salary increases are placed in the sixth order, marking the gravity of the government to improve the well-being of the state apparatus and strengthen the competitiveness of public services.

The ASN group has received a salary increase

In the appendix to the compressions, it is clearly indicated that the salary increases are focused on several large groups.

Scroll to continue with content

“The increase in ASN wages, in particular for teachers, speakers, health workers, extension workers, TNI/Polri and state officials”, written in appendix 79/2025, cited on Monday (09/22/2025).

This policy was under the spotlight because before, on the basis of presidential regulations n ° 109 of 2024 concerning the RKP 2025, the state officials were not included in the list of recipients of the increase in wages. However, President Prabowo added this category to renew the last policy.

In other words, in addition to ASN, the status of civil servants and the PPPK, education staff, health workers and security forces, state officials will now also have salary adjustments.

Trend increasing ASN salary

The increase in ASN salary does not occur every year. Based on the tickets, the adjustment of the average salary is between 5% and 8%. However, for this year, the government has not announced the exact percentage of salary increases. Until now, the wages of ASN, TNI and Polri still refer to the rules in force since January 1, 2024.

In comparison, in the Administration era of President Joko Widodo, the increase in ASN salary only occurred three times, namely in 2015 (5%), 2019 (5%) and 2024 (8%). The last adjustment in 2024 became a momentum before the end of President Jokowi's mandate.

The duration of the long increase in the salary of civil servants

If you explore more, the history of ASN's increase in salary is quite long. From 1977 to 2025, there was at least 16 times the increase in the salaries of civil servants, including the 13th additional salary.

In 1977, the lowest class of civil servants was only 12,000 RP per month, while the highest group was 120,000 RP. This value lasted until 1992. It was not until 1993, there was an increase in PR. 78,000 for the lowest and RP class. 537,600 for the highest group.

By entering the 2000s, the increase trend took place more quickly. In 2001, the salary of the lowest officials was 500,000 RP and the highest was RP 1,500,000. In 2007, the amount increased to RP 760,500 for the lowest group and RP 2405,400 for the highest group.

A significant increase has occurred in the following years. In 2015, the lowest salary reached RP 1,486,500, while the highest group was 5,620,300 in RP. In 2019, the lowest salary was again at RP 1 560,800 and the highest was 5,901 200 RP. The last adjustment in 2024 placed the lowest wages of RP 1.685,700 and the highest of 6.373 200 RP.

ASN compensation

In addition to the basic salary, ASN is also entitled to various advantages whose quantities are different depending on the positions and agencies. Certain current advantages are offered include performance allowances, position allowances, transport allowances, benefits. This combination of basic wages and advantages is the main component of ASN's well-being.

ASN, TNI / Polri's salary policies, and this civil servant is not only oriented towards prosperity, but also part of the bureaucratic reform strategy. By offering more appropriate incentives, the government hopes that the quality of public services will increase and that the integrity of the state apparatus will be maintained.

This step should also be able to reduce negative practices such as the abuse of a small authority or corruption which is often associated with the low well-being of the device.

(Tey / Two)