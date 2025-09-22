Trkiye hopes that the decisions to recognize the state of Palestine accelerate the implementation of a 2 -state solution: President Erdogan

Update with other remarks by Turkish President Erdogan, adds more details

By Serdar Dincel

Istanbul (AA) – Trkiye hopes that various countries announcing their recognition of Palestine's state will accelerate a two -state solution on Sunday, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

What makes this UN general assembly this week different is that many countries will recognize the state of Palestine, Erdogan told journalists in Istanbul before his departure for the general assembly in New York.

Stressing that Ankara welcomes the growing number of countries recognizing Palestine, he reiterated the continuous support of Trkiye to Palestine.

On Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, attending this year's general assembly, the Turkish president said Ankara will not abandon Damascus and will not use all the means at his disposal every day to help make his neighbor stronger.

Trkiye will welcome Sharaa and the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani in Ankara soon, he said, adding that “we will also have the opportunity to meet them” at the New York Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, during the general meeting.

Erdogan has also expressed his conviction that the General Assembly will contribute to lasting peace for Syrians.

– Trkiye to continue to support the United Nations reform efforts

Expressing Ankara's point of view according to which the current United Nations the current structure, which reflects the conditions for 80 years ago, is insufficient to fulfill its fundamental tasks, Erdogan said that there was no justification for the resolution of humanitarian crises at the mercy of countries that hold the right of veto to the United Nations Security Council.

“We declared this painful truth 12 years ago from the UN podium, declaring:” The world is more than five years. “”

“In the years that followed, the validity of our evaluation has been confirmed several times. Even at the level of the Secretary General, the urgent need for UN reform began to express themselves openly,” he said.

Trkiye has always supported the UN reform efforts and will continue to do so, added the president.

During his speech this year at the General Assembly, scheduled for Tuesday, Erdogan said that he would specifically approach the humanitarian disaster and atrocities in Gaza.

“I will also approach Trkiye's efforts to ensure the stability of the region and its contributions to maintain international peace,” he said.

Stressing that he will also put pressure for the rights of Turkish Cypriots, Erdogan added: “I will once again have the opportunity to explain to the whole foreign world of Trkiye, which is prosecuted with a vision, an approach and a deep perspective inspired by Seljuk Eagle.”

– Meet Trump, other world leaders

Noting that he plans to meet meetings with the world leaders as well as the secretary general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Erdogan declared that they would discuss joint measures which could be taken to stop the effusion of blood in Gaza with the leaders of the fraternal nations at a regional meeting on Gaza which will be held with the participation of the American president Donald Trump.

During his stay in New York, he will also meet the Turkish American community and Turkish and American commercial circles, he said.

Stressing that he would go to Washington, DC on Thursday to meet Trump, Erdogan said that they would discuss problems that will strengthen bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the defense industry.

“Regional problems will certainly be at the top of our agenda. The importance of our consultation and our close coordination as two friends and allies becomes clearer every day,” he said.

Reiterating Ankara's support for Trump's vision of world peace and the efforts he made for this purpose, the president added: “We think that just peace will have no losers.

“We, as leaders, have a great responsibility to preserve peace, strengthen stability and put an end to conflicts and tensions in our region.”

From the start, Trkiye has always worked with this understanding to develop solutions to problems thanks to the diplomacy of dialogue and shuttle, he said, declaring that Ankara maintains this position.

Erdogan also expressed the desire of his country that the effusion of blood and tears in our region finally cease, replaced everywhere by peace and tranquility.

Trkiye does all this only for this purpose, and will continue to do so, he said.

After talking to the journalists, Erdogan went to the United States to attend the General Assembly, accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, the National Minister of Defense Yasar Guller, the director of communications Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, his foreign security and security advisor.