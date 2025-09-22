Politics
Trkiye hopes that the decisions to recognize the state of Palestine accelerate the implementation of a 2 -state solution: President Erdogan
Update with other remarks by Turkish President Erdogan, adds more details
By Serdar Dincel
Istanbul (AA) – Trkiye hopes that various countries announcing their recognition of Palestine's state will accelerate a two -state solution on Sunday, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
What makes this UN general assembly this week different is that many countries will recognize the state of Palestine, Erdogan told journalists in Istanbul before his departure for the general assembly in New York.
Stressing that Ankara welcomes the growing number of countries recognizing Palestine, he reiterated the continuous support of Trkiye to Palestine.
On Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, attending this year's general assembly, the Turkish president said Ankara will not abandon Damascus and will not use all the means at his disposal every day to help make his neighbor stronger.
Trkiye will welcome Sharaa and the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani in Ankara soon, he said, adding that “we will also have the opportunity to meet them” at the New York Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, during the general meeting.
Erdogan has also expressed his conviction that the General Assembly will contribute to lasting peace for Syrians.
– Trkiye to continue to support the United Nations reform efforts
Expressing Ankara's point of view according to which the current United Nations the current structure, which reflects the conditions for 80 years ago, is insufficient to fulfill its fundamental tasks, Erdogan said that there was no justification for the resolution of humanitarian crises at the mercy of countries that hold the right of veto to the United Nations Security Council.
“We declared this painful truth 12 years ago from the UN podium, declaring:” The world is more than five years. “”
“In the years that followed, the validity of our evaluation has been confirmed several times. Even at the level of the Secretary General, the urgent need for UN reform began to express themselves openly,” he said.
Trkiye has always supported the UN reform efforts and will continue to do so, added the president.
During his speech this year at the General Assembly, scheduled for Tuesday, Erdogan said that he would specifically approach the humanitarian disaster and atrocities in Gaza.
“I will also approach Trkiye's efforts to ensure the stability of the region and its contributions to maintain international peace,” he said.
Stressing that he will also put pressure for the rights of Turkish Cypriots, Erdogan added: “I will once again have the opportunity to explain to the whole foreign world of Trkiye, which is prosecuted with a vision, an approach and a deep perspective inspired by Seljuk Eagle.”
– Meet Trump, other world leaders
Noting that he plans to meet meetings with the world leaders as well as the secretary general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Erdogan declared that they would discuss joint measures which could be taken to stop the effusion of blood in Gaza with the leaders of the fraternal nations at a regional meeting on Gaza which will be held with the participation of the American president Donald Trump.
During his stay in New York, he will also meet the Turkish American community and Turkish and American commercial circles, he said.
Stressing that he would go to Washington, DC on Thursday to meet Trump, Erdogan said that they would discuss problems that will strengthen bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the defense industry.
“Regional problems will certainly be at the top of our agenda. The importance of our consultation and our close coordination as two friends and allies becomes clearer every day,” he said.
Reiterating Ankara's support for Trump's vision of world peace and the efforts he made for this purpose, the president added: “We think that just peace will have no losers.
“We, as leaders, have a great responsibility to preserve peace, strengthen stability and put an end to conflicts and tensions in our region.”
From the start, Trkiye has always worked with this understanding to develop solutions to problems thanks to the diplomacy of dialogue and shuttle, he said, declaring that Ankara maintains this position.
Erdogan also expressed the desire of his country that the effusion of blood and tears in our region finally cease, replaced everywhere by peace and tranquility.
Trkiye does all this only for this purpose, and will continue to do so, he said.
After talking to the journalists, Erdogan went to the United States to attend the General Assembly, accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, the National Minister of Defense Yasar Guller, the director of communications Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, his foreign security and security advisor.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usmuslims.com/service/amp/update-turkiye-hopes-decisions-to-recognize-state-of-palestine-will-speed-up-316317h.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan urges the chief of staff of the Pakistani army to meet with Afghanistan
- Trump signs an executive decree supporting the proposed agreement to put Tiktok under the American property
- Trump officials rally world leaders for restrictions on asylum seekers | United Nations News
- New Delhi denies Prime Minister Modi spoke to Putin prices of 50% of Trump on Indian imports
- Na na tm cch xl nhon
- Event modules Powerers 2025 National Cricket League with 10 fast mobile facilities-driven by Mobileop4
- Power cut in New York's Grand Central Station. #NewYork #GrandCentralStation #BBCNews
- The size of 5.9 an earthquake hit off the coast of Oregon
- Of a former Catholic student, a response to President Trump's call to prayer
- The second largest annual increase in the British population record 75 years
- Azerbaijans National teams in the final of the 3rd CIS games – updated + photo
- McConnell's habits now in the Senate race opponents