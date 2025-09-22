



S. Korea to welcome the APEC summit next month, where Trump, XI could meet for the 1st time in 6 years President Lee Jae Myung leaves for New York on Monday to attend the United Nations General Assembly on a trip that could serve as preparation for the next month of the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific in South Coopée, where US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping should come together. Lee will deliver a speech on Tuesday at the start of the general debate of the United Nations General Assembly and will chair an open debate on the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday for the first time as a South Korean leader. It also provides bilateral meetings with the leaders of France, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic and Uzbekistan, with defense and cooperation of infrastructure. Lee should also meet financiers, including the CEO of Blackrock, Larry Fink, and the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, before returning on Friday. His visit passes in front of October 31-Nov. 1 APEC summit in Gyeongju, where Trump and Xi will hold their first meeting in more than six years. Their meeting should dominate the rally, American-Chinese relations with world trade and security problems. It is not yet clear if the Trump-Xe meeting will be a formal summit or a more informal exchange. But it will be the first bilateral contact in person between the two leaders since the start of the second term. It will also mark the first time in 13 years that American and Chinese leaders will simultaneously visit South Korea, from the 2012 nuclear security summit. In his social post, Trump also said that he was planning to visit China at the start of next year, Xi expected to make a reciprocal trip to the United States at a timely time. [email protected]

