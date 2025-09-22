Why, no matter how much they want, neither Putin nor Xi Jinping will live for 150





BarcelonaA banal conversation captured by an open microphone while Russian, Chinese and Korean leaders went to the top of Asian leaders have once again increased the possibility of extending human longevity to 150 years thanks to biotechnological advances such as organ transplants to rejuvenate the body. Because, obviously, they did not speak of an extension of life with evils and a fragile body; What the dignitaries were really proposing was to get the elixir of eternal youth. But is it possible in the remaining lifespan of these politicians, some of whom are already over 70 years old? Spoiler: The fact is no, neither Putin nor Xi Jinping will live at 150 years.

First of all, we confuse life expectancy with the maximum longevity of our species. Life expectancy is the expected lifespan of a person born at some point and a place. It is derived from the average age on death at this place. It is true that in the last century, life expectancy doubled in industrialized countries, where the progress of hygiene, surgery and medicine have reduced infant mortality and increased the chances of surviving infections and trauma. While life expectancy at the beginning of the 20th century was 48 years, it is now 83 years in Spain. Therefore, many more people reach this age and many can even exceed it. But it must also be said that there are many countries, such as the United States, that, although it is highly industrialized and having very important research laboratories, currently has a lower life expectancy than that of Spain and tends to decrease, most likely due to the increase in people suffering from obesity and metabolic disorders, such as diabetes. Aside from the emergence of diseases associated with a sedentary lifestyle and overeating, Recently published retrospective studies on the rate of increase in life expectancy Show that for people born from 1900 to 1938, life expectancy increased from 6 months to each year of birth; However, from 1939 to 2000, the rate of increase in half reduced by half to only 3 months of increased life expectancy per year, indicating that we gradually reach our natural limit. There are many research groups studying body aging and senescence (a term used to describe the aging of cells), and you may have read that it is possible to extend the lifespan of short-term animals such as worms, flies and mice; In other words, to extend the maximum life of a species. So far, we have failed to bring someone to life longer than the French Jeanne Calmant, who died at 122This seems to be, for the moment, our maximum longevity. You can probably stretch him a few more years, but there are very few people in the world who live after 110. Since 1939, time added to life expectancy has slowed down, indicating that we gradually reach our natural limit. “” Experiences with his own body You have probably read that there are multimillionaries who devote their time and their money to the breakdown of the limits of human people, people experience means to change their internal clocks than to extend telomeres, the ends of the chromosomesor take a bunch of pills to change their metabolism, using drugs that are important for healing, but that have effects on a healthy person are unknown. This is the case with metformin and semaglutide, which are used to help people with diabetes, always under medical supervision, because they limit the use of blood sugar, but which encourage the body to think that it is hungry. If it was the desired way of living longer and better, our body would have been naturally selected to do it, and we would not need to take these drugs. Transplantation of external organs or blood transfusions for young people, taking immunosuppressants or interfere with the normal hormonal cycle does not seem to improve the well-being of people who have no clinical problems to start. On the contrary, if we look at what supercnency people share, it is not precisely the drugs they take or the money they have, but the fact that they wear and They led a full life, with physical and mental exercise, good food and good socialization, with activities that satisfy them and make them feel useful. In the end, the aging of our body is not a disease; It is the associated fragility, which manifests itself very differently among us. Some people experience cognitive problems with age but always have good motor skills; Or lucid elderly people with liver or kidney disorders, we don't all age. A genetic study of variants on the scale of the genome involving more than half a million people has identified Up to 408 genes involved in determining the different aspects of our fragilityand a new study that has not yet been published Contribution of epigenetics (gene regulation marks) to the aging processWhich is natural for certain species, such as ours. We still have a lot to understand why we age and why we all age differently. And until we determine what are the mechanisms and why they are activated differently in each individual, we will not be able to design effective strategies to really extend the quality of life of people. There is still a long way to go before the maximum longevity of the human species is extended to 150 years. Even more, before human life expectancy reaches this stage.

