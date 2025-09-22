What is the influence of Jokowi's volunteer support for Prabowo-Gibran two periods





Former president Jokowi said that giving his volunteers a direction, Bara JP, to support Prabowo Sui -Bianto and Gibran Rakabum Rakaming led Indonesia for two periods. He said that he had transmitted management to the ranks of his volunteers since the pair of Fat Coalition candidates was elected during the 2024 presidential election.

“From the start, I transmitted to all the volunteers for this (supporting Prabowo-Gibran to lead two periods),” Jokowi told journalists at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Friday September 19, 2025.

The Bara JP is one of the volunteer groups who have faithfully supported Jokowi since his candidacy for the presidency in the 2014 presidential election. With other Jokowi volunteers, Bara JP is considered to be contributing to win Jokowi in two editions of the presidential election, namely 2014 and 2019.

The president of the Bara Bara Supervisory Board JP Utje Gustaaf Patty confirmed the management of Jokowi. One of the directives was sent during the inauguration of the board of directors of the Bara JP management board for 2025-2030, which attended by the president of Willem, Frans Ansanay, on September 13, 2025.

“The journey of a period of government for Pak Prabowo and Mas Gibran is not considered optimal, it takes two periods,” said Utje, citing the Frans declaration, when it is contacted TempoFriday September 19, 2025.

Researchers from the Union of Lutfia Harizuandini considered that management to support Prabowo-Gibran two periods delivered by Jokowi to his volunteers would affect the attitude of political parties during the next presidential election. Because, according to him, in the eyes of political parties, the support of volunteers is like an electoral dredging tool.

“Political parties can be happy because Jokowi encourages its volunteers to support Prabowo-Gibran,” he said on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

The support of this Jokowi volunteer, he said, also made Gibran's silhouette had a negotiation power before political parties. Especially in the general elections, he considered, political parties tend to be pragmatic to behave. As long as he has a guarantee of winning, political parties will support Prabowo-Gibran's speech during the two periods. However, the support of volunteers is not the only variable.

The level of public confidence in Gibran's performance in his first period as vice-president is considered an important effect on his sustainability during the presidential election of 2029. However, on the other hand, Lutfia assessed that Jokowi's management to his volunteers was part of an effort to constitute perceptions to political parties.

“This Jokowi has a machine that is ready to be empowered, in particular to pass Gibran and his partner later,” he said.

According to him, Jokowi tried to convince Prabowo by ordering his volunteers to support the Prabowo-Gibran government for two periods. “To want to make sure the effect remains long,” he said.

Political researchers from the Populi Center Usep SAEPUL AHYAR said that Jokowi's instructions to its volunteers had a strong influence. Included in the mobilization of votes and the strengthening of the Prabowo-Gibran government.

Not without reason, he assessed that volunteers have a large network, especially at the base. “Jokowi's support for volunteers can be an important tool to strengthen Gibran's position as vice-president,” he said on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

However, the influence of the support of Jokowi volunteers is considered to be in vain if the performance of the Prabowo-Gibran government in the current period does not meet the public. In addition, USEP said, to launch two periods that PRABOWO needs to consolidate the strength of the support of the support party.

“If there is no strong cooperation, the possibility of carrying out total support will be threatened. Likewise, 2029 is still far away,” he said.

Septia Ryanthie contributes to the drafting of this article

