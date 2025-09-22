President Trump calls Charlie Kirk “a martyr now for American freedom”: NPR





President Donald Trump walks on stage during the commemorative service for the political activist Charlie Kirk. Win McNamee / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Win McNamee / Getty Images

President Trump said Charlie Kirk is “a martyr now for American freedom” in front of tens of thousands of his supporters during a commemorative service for the conservative activist, less than two weeks after being killed.

“Our greatest evangelist for American Liberty has become immortal, said Trump.” He is now a martyr for American freedom. “”

The 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA was a close ally of Trump and considered one of the most eminent young leaders in the Maga movement. His death has repercussions through the Republican Party of the base through the upper levels of the White House.

“While Charlie has found his creator in heaven, his voice on earth will drop the generations, and his name will live forever in the eternal chronicle of the greatest patriots in America,” said Trump. “He will live forever.”

Trump spoke after Kirk's widow Erika Kirk said that she forgave her husband's alleged killer.

“I forgive him because that was what Christ did and that is what Charlie would do,” she said. “The answer to hatred is not hatred. The answer we know of the Gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

Trump and Mrs. Kirk spoke after a long list of friends, spiritual and political mentors in a service marked by his accent on Kirk's faith, feeling much more like a service of worship than with funeral.

Erika Kirk speaks during her husband's commemorative service, political activist Charlie Kirk. Win McNamee / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Win McNamee / Getty Images

Kirk Pastor Rob McCoy spoke first and underlined Kirk's faith over politics. McCoy's son and former Kirk staff chief Mike McCoy then said Kirk was a martyr.

“Charlie's assassin thought he could fly and silence his voice by putting a bullet in his neck,” said McCoy before quoting a Christian philosopher. “In the words of Soren Kierkegaard,” the tyrant dies. His reign is over. The martyr dies. His reign has just started. “”

After a handful of members of the administration of President Trump took the floor, the vice-president Vance took the podium and said that Kirk's death would cause Christian renewal in the United States.

“The evil murderer who took us Charlie to expect that we have funeral today,” said Vance. “And instead, my friends, we had a revival to celebrate Charlie Kirk and his Lord Jesus Christ.”

President’s son Donald Trump Jr. also spoke and called Kirk his friend. He said, Kirk embodied the conservative movement in his passion debate and not sink into violence.

“If we will really honor Charlie correctly, his loss cannot be the end of history,” said Trump Jr. “His heritage must only be when they followed his life, a million more charlies have intensified to fill the void. We are all Charlie.”

People queue before a memorial for the conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday September 21, 2025 at the Glendale, Ariz stati stadium state. Jae C. Hong / AP hide legend

Toggle legend Jae C. Hong / AP beginning the memory early

A line of people reached more than one mile long in front of the stadium early Sunday morning, according to the police service in the city of Glendale.

While walking on Sunday morning, Kity Jay, 21, said that she couldn't stop smiling. Knowing that the stadium was filling up, she decided to sit on the side and take the crowd around her.

“I don't have to go,” said Jay, who first involved in Turning Point several years ago when she moved to Arizona. “I'm just happy to have been able to live this part of the story and see that Charlie Kirk affected more people than ever.”

For Jay, Kirk's attention on young conservatives was very weighty, and following her death, she said that she was planning to be more frank on her own beliefs.

“I think he gave us a voice,” she said. “Losing this voice really made a turn in my life. I had to defend myself and express my opinion on my social networks, and I lost some friends of that.”

Before the event officially begins, people were diverted from the State Farm Stadium, which reached capacity.

Alex Bready, 22, is a student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Forcing an American flag tie, he says that the participation rate of the Kirk Memorial is well increased for the future of its movement.

“I think of a line of” Star Wars “in fact”, I find myself more powerful than you can imagine, “he said.” Her voice was much stronger last week than she went through, I think, the rest of her career. “

Participants are looking at the commemorative service for the political activist Charlie Kirk at the State Farm Stadium. Win McNamee / Getty Images Hide Legend

McNamee / Getty Images Babinet A debate on political violence

The deceased activist memorial comes only a few days after the prosecutors accused Tyler Robinson, 22, of having murdered Kirk when he was expressed during a event turning at the University of Utah Valley in Orem, UTAH, September 10. By accusing documents, the authorities cite a text message sent by Robinson in which he explained why he targeted Kirk, writing, “I had enough of his hat.”

Kirk was known as a defender of freedom of expression on the campus, loved by his many followers for having created a space for young Republicans to counter what he considered more liberal campus climates. In recent years, he had more and more married and amplified many Christian right opinions.

He also took positions that his criticisms hid for offensive. He was a vocal opponent of transgender rights, for example, and thought that the 1964 civil rights law was an “error”, arguing that it had caused a “permanent bureaucracy of the type ofi”.

His assassination sparked a broader conversation on political violence in the country. Several Republican leaders, including Vance, have argued that “the extreme left” is disproportionately to blame for political violence and that it is not a “problem of the two parties”.

It is an argument that contrasts strongly with a list that gives reflection of recent acts of targeted violence intended for individuals through the political spectrum. Democrats also failed these allegations led by the GOP.

From the student organizer to Maga

Candles and flowers are seen near a portrait of Kirk during a make -up memorial

Toggle legend Melissa Majchrzak / AFP via Getty Images

Kirk launched Turning Point in 2012 at the age of 18 as a space for young conservatives. Since then, the organization has reported more than 1,800 colleges and secondary chapters across the country. At the time of his death, Kirk had raised a suite of millions of people online and organized a popular multi-platform program, Charlie Kirk Show.

Despite the initial concerns of certain young conservatives as to whether Kirk murder could reduce campus activism, Turning Point A has since reported an increase in commitment. Thursday, the group announced that it had received more than 60,000 requests from high school and colleges who seek to join or start a school chapter.

Questions about the future of Turning Point

Before the elections in 2024, the action of the grouping of the group's advocacy which has no orientation only for young people helped the Trump campaign in the effort of electoral participation in key states such as Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Many high -level Republicans have since credited Kirk to help stimulate support for Trump among young people, although its direct impact is difficult to quantify.

For his young subscribers, the greatest impact of Kirk cannot be overestimated. The organizers of the Z generation and the creators of mourning content congratulated the deceased activist for helping to inspire their own political career. This is something that several Republican elected officials have echoed in their own memories of Kirk, whose Vance, who explained how Kirk pushed for him as a Trump package.

“If it was not for Charlie Kirk, I would not be the vice-president of the United States,” said Vance by organizing the Kirk program last week.

While Erika Kirk was appointed CEO, asked to direct the Turning Point organization, the maintenance of Kirk's largest political movement could make a group effort. This is something that Vance alluded on Monday from the host chair.

“Charlie is irreplaceable, but we can at least have a team of people trying to grasp the gap,” he said. “We are not going to let Charlie's coat be thrown away. We will continue to wear it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/21/nx-s1-5545613/charlie-kirk-funeral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos