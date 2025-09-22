Prabowo will speak in thirds at the United Nations General Assembly





President PRABOWO SUBANTO will deliver a speech during the general session of the debate at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, New York, United States, Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 09.00 local time or at 8:00 p.m. WIB. The secretary of the cabinet, Lieutenant-Colonel, Teddy Indra Wijaya, said that Prabowo would give a third position speech after Brazilian president Luiz at Ácio Lula Da Silva and US President Donald Trump.

“The president will give a speech in third place,” said Teddy in his declaration on the Instagram secretariat [email protected]Monday September 22, 2025.

Teddy said that this year's general assembly session was an important momentum for Indonesia. The Indonesian government will focus on its role as world leader in the South which has always expressed the agenda of world governance reform to be fairer and inclusive.

Tri Tharyat, director general of multilateral cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained that Indonesia should have the first round according to the lottery. However, the order remains following the United Nations tradition since its creation, namely Brazil first and the United States in second place.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a certain number of world questions are under the projectors of Prabowo's speech. “Admittedly, the current global dynamics, including earlier, there is an attack on a sovereign country, namely in Qatar. The Palestinian question will surely also be brought,” said Tri media at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jakarta, Thursday, September 11, 2025.

In addition to the Middle East issue, Prabowo will bring the vision of Asta Cita linked to foreign policy. He added that Prabowo would emphasize a more important role for world countries in the South.

However, according to sorting, the priority of Prabowo's discussion could not be fully revealed before official delivery. “We are waiting at the time of launch, but what is very important will be lifted,” he said.

Prabowo obtained a 15 -minute allowance according to the rules of the trial. His presence marked the return of the President of Indonesia to the United Nations forum after a decade of absence.

At the time of President Joko Widodo, this forum was more often represented by Vice-President Jusuf Kalla. Jokowi himself was recorded practically present during the session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2020 and 2021 due to Pandemi COVID-19.

