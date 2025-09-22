Trump pushes leaping his cases against his enemies as he accelerates the remote campaign





Eight months after his second mandate, the long -standing commitment of President Donald Trump on those whom he perceives as his political enemies have sparked debates on freedom of expression, media censorship and political prosecution.

Watch: What the movement to remove Kimmel from the tunes said about freedom of expression under Trump

Restrictions on the suspension of the actor of the night Jimmy Kimmel on reporters and an apparent public appeal to the Attorney General Pam Bondi to continue legal affairs against his opponents, Trump degenerated measures to consolidate power in his second Androot Out the which talked about him.

In Apots on Social Mediahis the weekend addressed to Bondi, Trump said that nothing was done on surveys on some of his enemies.

We can no longer delay, he kills our reputation and our credibility, he said. Note that he was dismissed and criminally charged, justice must be done, now !!!

Criticizing the surveys of Trumps' transactions under Democratic President Joe Bidens, Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Said on Sunday that he was not just that Trump administration does the same thing.

Bondi directive to investigate political opponents

Trump accelerated his discussion on the continuation of the legal cases of some of his political opponents, part of the plane for the remuneration which was a theme of his return to the White House. He publicly pressed Bondi this weekend to move forward with such surveys.

Trump published an open letter on social networks on Saturday to his main prosecutor to advance these investigations, including an investigation into the Mortgage fraud Intonew The Attorney General of York Letitia James and threatens Apossible Casagainst Old Directors of the FBI, Comey.

Read more: the American lawyer was pressure

He posted that he had examined more than 30 declarations and posts which he described as criticizing his administration for a lack of action on the surveys.

We have to act quickly in one way or another, Trump told journalists later at night at the White House. They are guilty, they are not guilty that we must act quickly. If they are not guilty, that's good. If they are guilty or if they should be charged, they must be charged. And we have to do it now.

Trump wrote later in a follow -up article that Bondi was doing a great job.

Paul, a frequent Trump Flower from the right, was questioned during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press on the convenience of a president ordering his Attorney General to investigate political opponents. The senator has criticized the law in all forms. »»

Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Declared that he was unconstitutional and deeply immoral for the president to imprison it or to silence his political enemies. He warned that this could create a worrying precedent for both parties.

He will return and Boomerang to the Conservatives and the Republicans at some point if it becomes the standard, Murphy told ABCS this week.

The Senate Democrat chief Chuck Schumef New York, said on the state of the Union of CNN that Trump transforms the Ministry of Justice “into an instrument that goes after his enemies, whether guilty or not, and most of them are not at all guilty, and who help his friends.

The Ministry of Justice did not respond to a message asking for comments on Sunday.

Appointment of a new prosecutor to Letitia James Investigation

Each new president appoints his own American lawyers in courts across the country. And Trump has already worked to install people close to him in some of these jobs, including Fox News host Jeanine Pirroin, the District of Columbia Andalina Habba, his former lawyer, in New Jersey.

Trump largely stored his second administration with loyalists, continuing on Saturday with the White House Federal Prosecutor to the White House for the office investigating James, a long -standing enemy of Trump.

Trump announced that Lindsey Halligan was the American lawyer in the Virginia Oriental District on Saturday, just a day after Erik Siebertressigné since after the aftermath he wanted him to get him out.

Trump said he was disturbed that Siebert was supported by the two Democratic senators.

There are now only two standards of justice in this country. If you are a friend of the president, loyalist of the president, you can get out of it with almost anything, including the beat of the police, said Murphy, mentioning the defendants of January 6, 2021, Riot at the American Capitol Pardon by Trump while he returned to the post. But if you are an opponent of the president, you can find yourself in prison.

New restrictions on Pentagon journalists

Trump called himself as an opponent of censorship, committing to his inaugural address to bring freedom of expression to America and sign a decree that no federal officer, an employee or federal agent can unconstitutionally shorten the freedom of expression of an American citizen.

As part of a 17 -page memo distributed on Friday, Pentagonste restrictions brought the media, saying that he will force accredited journalists to sign a commitment to refrain from reporting information that has not been authorized for publication, including unlatched information. Journalists who do not respect the policy may lose references that give access to the Pentagon.

Asked on Sunday if the Pentagon should play a role in determining what journalists can report, Trump said, no, I don't think. “”

“Nothing stops journalists. You know, Trump told journalists by leaving the commemorative service of the White House for Charlie Kirks.

Trump continued numerous media organizations for negative coverage, several who settled with the president for millions of dollars. A federal judge in Florida threw it on a defamation trial of $ 15 billion against the New York Timeson on Friday.

Jimmy Kimmel Eviction and FCC warning

Perhaps the most lambing situation involves ABC's indefinite suspension on Wednesday from the veterane comic strip Jimmy Kimmelslate-Might. What he said about Kirkshad led a group of stations affiliated to the ABC to say that it would not broadcast the show and caused disturbing comments to a high -level federal regulator.

Trump celebrated on his social media site: Congratulations to ABC for having finally had the courage to do what should be done.

Watch: Kimmel suspension and self -censurehip has established a dangerous precedent, says the FCC commissioner

Earlier in the day, the president of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, who launched investigations on the outlets that made Trump angry, said that Kimmels' comments were really sick and that his agency has a solid argument for the holding of Kimmel, ABC and Network Parentwalt Disney Co. accountant for the disinfusion of the disinformation.

We can do it in the simplest or hard way, “said Carr.” These companies can find ways to take measures on Kimmel where there will be additional work for future FCC.

Sen.markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Argued that Kimmel's ouster was not a scary of freedom of expression but a corporate decision.

I really don't think ABC would have decided to dismiss Jimmy Kimmel for a threat, he said on CNN on Sunday. ABC was a long -standing critic of President Trump. They did it because they felt like they no longer meet their brand.

Not all Republicans applauded this decision. Friday, on his podcast, the Senator of the Gop Ted Cruz of Texas called incredibly dangerous for the government to put itself in the position of saying was going to decide what we like and what we do not like, and were going to threaten you to withdraw from the air if we do not like what you say.

Trump called Carr a great American patriot and said on Friday that he disagreed with Cruz.

We are not going anywhere.

Defend really independent and reliable news that you can count on!

Give a donation

