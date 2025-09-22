Trump reveals that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch could be involved in Tiktok Deal | US News





Donald Trump revealed that the Rupert Murdoch media tycoon and his son Lachlan could be part of an agreement in which Tiktok in the United States will be under American control. The American president also appointed Michael Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, as a possible participant in the agreement during an interview with Fox News, which belongs to the Murdochs. “I think they are going to be in the group. A few others. Really great people, very important people,” Trump said. “And they are also American patriots, you know, they like this country. I think they are going to do a very good job.” Trump said Larry Ellison, founder and CEO of the Oracle software company, was part of the same group. Its involvement in potential Tiktok The agreement had already been revealed. Picture:

President Donald Trump addresses journalists outside the White House. Pic: AP / Mark Schiefelbein



The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Saturday that Oracle would be responsible for data and security data security, the Americans who should control six of the seven seats for a planned Tiktok board of directors. It comes after Mr. Trump said he and Xi Jinping in China held a “very productive call” FridayDiscussing the final approval of the Tiktok agreement, a large part of which is still unknown. Once confirmed, the agreement should prevent Tiktok from being prohibited in the United States after the legislators decided that it was a risk of security for citizens' data. Officials have warned that the algorithm that Tiktok uses was vulnerable to the manipulation of the Chinese authorities, who can use it to push specific content on the social media platform in a manner to detect. The Congress had ordered the application to close American users by January 2025 if its Chinese owner Bytedance did not sell its assets in the country – but the ban was delayed four times by President Trump. Find out more Sky News:

Trump gives a speech to the Charlie Kirk memorial

The Pentagon orders journalists to accept declaration rules Trump said on Sunday that he could be “a little detrimental” about Tiktok, after telling journalists on Friday: “I was not a fan of Tiktok and then I was able to use it, then I became a fan and that helped me win an election in a landslide.” After the call with Mr. XI, Trump said in a social article of truth: “We have made progress on many very important questions, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and the approval of the Tiktok agreement.” Trump later told the White House journalists that Xi had approved the agreement, but said he was still signed. The representatives of the Murdochs, Mr. Dell and Mr. Ellison have not yet commented on a potential agreement of Tiktok.

