Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for history to preserve peace, while the country commemorates the 80th anniversary of his hard victory in the Second World War.

Chinese president Xi Jinping delivered an important speech during a great celebration to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese people's resistance war against Japanese aggression and anti-fascist world war in Beijing on September 3, 2025.

On On the morning of September 3, 2025, three helicopters flew over Tiananmen square with banners who read justice prevail, peace prevail and people prevail. It was a Chinese message in the world because he held a great military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti-Fascist war.

Eighty years later, despite this last victory, peace remains elusive for many people around the world. In a speech before the parade, President Xi Jinping explained that the goal of the event was to remember the history, honor of the fallen heroes, to cherish peace and to create a better future.

A great celebration to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese peoples war of the Resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti-Fascist war is held in Beijing. This photo shows retired military veterans greeting on Tiananmen Rostrum.

Apparat to remember the past

Commeted victory requires a clear and truthful understanding of history. In a signed comment entitled Learning the story to build together a better future, published before his state visit to Russia and the presence of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War Soviet unions in May 2025, wrote Xi, we must confirm a correct historical perspective on the Second World War.

On the one hand, this perspective seeks to highlight the bad nature of the fascist forces which led the brutal war and the enormous trauma and the damage they inflicted on the innocent. On the other hand, this means recognizing the enormous sacrifice that the Chinese people have made and their hinged contributions to victory in the world anti -fascist war.

China has paid an amazing price in this war. During these 14 arduous years from 1931 to 1945, more than 35 million Chinese soldiers and civilians were killed or injured, making China the country with the heaviest losses among all the allied nations of the world's anti -fascist war. The country has also undergone direct economic losses of approximately $ 100 billion, with indirect losses exceeding 500 billion US dollars.

As Xi pointed out in his parade speech, by an immense sacrifice in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression, an integral part of the world anti -fascist war, the Chinese people made a vital contribution to the salvation of human civilization and to the safeguard of world peace.

As a recent article published by the Associated Press reported, China was a major battlefate in the Second World War, a fact often overlooked in accounts which focus more on combat in Europe and American naval battles in the Pacific.

Rana Mitter, historian and professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, shared this point of view and said that more work was to be done to highlight the contribution in war of Chinas.

Believing that the war of the Chinese peoples of the resistance against Japanese aggression is an important part of the world anti-fascist war, Ritter told Xinhua that despite the technological disadvantages and difficult conditions, the persistent resistance of Chinese has helped to attach Japanese forces and force millions of Japanese troops to be occupied on the continent, rather than being reappromisional in the region Asia-Pacacific.

While China played a central role in the war, the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) served as a key pillar of resistance. On July 7, 2025, Xi Jinping visited a commemorative room in the province of Shanxi of North Chinas dedicated to the campaign of one hundred regiment, a major operation launched by the CPC during the war of resistance of the Chinese peoples against Japanese aggression. He fought between August 1940 and January 1941 in northern China, the campaign not only brought a blow against the enemy, but also considerably strengthened the resolution and confidence of Chinese peoples, at a time when calls for surrender developed.

On the site, XI said, to come here today is of particular importance when the day coincides with the 88th anniversary of the July 7 incident, which marked the start of the resistance to the whole of Chinese against Japanese aggression. He stressed that the CPC was the pillar of the national resistance, adding that the campaign had demonstrated in the world the determination and the strength of the CPC and the Chinese people in the resistance against Japanese aggression.

Official Statistics Show That During The War Against Japanese Aggression, The Eighth Route Army, The New Fourth Army, and the Southern China Peoples Counter-Japanese Guerrilla Force Led by the CPC Found in More than 125,000 Battles, Eliminting Over 1.71 million Japanese and Puppet Armies, Which birthday for 60 Percent of the Invading Japanese Forces and 95 Percent of the Puppet Army, Playing a Decisive Role in Sustaining the Resistance and Securing Final Victory.

In his speech as a victory parade, Xi reiterated the role of pillar of the CPCS. He said that under a united national front against the Japanese aggression recommended by the CPC, the Chinese people fought against a formidable enemy with an inflexible spirit and built a large defense wall with their flesh and their blood, reaching Chinas for the first complete victory against foreign aggression in modern times.

Tiananmen Square on the morning of September 3, where a great celebration is held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the war of resistance of the Chinese people against the Japanese aggression and the world anti -fascist war.

History reflects the future

Eight decades have passed since China and the Allied nations came out victorious from one of the darkest chapters in human history. However, the shadows of conflict and war always haunt the world. Humanity is once again confronted with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win or zero-sum-sum, warned in his speech as a victory parade.

It is therefore essential to think about the lessons of the Second World War to guide us to the right choices.

A major lesson in history is the importance of cooperation and mutual support. The Second World War is a powerful example, when countries and political forces put aside their differences to unite against the common threat of fascism. In China, the CPC and the nationalist government led by Kuomintang (KMT) temporarily overcome their divisions to jointly resist the Japanese aggression.

Internationally, the American Flying Tigers fought in the shoulder with the Chinese people against the Japanese forces, with more than 2,000 of them killed in combat. Countless Chinese also lost their lives by saving abatus American pilots. Responding to a letter from Flying Tigers veterans in 2023, XI said that the inhabitants of China and the United States were held together in the fight against Japanese fascism, endured the blood and fire test and have established a deep friendship.

From the German businessman John Rabe, who hosted more than 20,000 Chinese civilians during the Nanjing massacre, to the Canadian surgeon Norman Bethune, who not only treated the wounded but also trained from Chinese medical workers, these stories testify to the power of cooperation in times of great difficulty.

Recognizing that the Chinese people won the great victory thanks to their united efforts with the anti-fascist allied forces and the people of the world, Xi expressed their gratitude to them during a reception commemorating the 80th anniversary of the war of the Chinese peoples against Japanese aggression and the world anti-Fascist war after the military parade. The Chinese government and the people will never forget foreign governments and international friends who supported and helped the Chinese people to resist the assault, Xi said.

He summed up this lesson in the speech of the victory parade. By saying that history warns us that humanity shares a common destiny, it stressed that it is only when nations around the world are treated as equals, live in harmony and that we support each other that we can protect common security, eliminate the deep cause of war and prevent the historical tragedies from recurring.

Another vital lesson is the need to cherish and safeguard peace. The weapons at the cutting edge of technology and impressive troops passing in front of Tiananmen square have shown that the soldiers of Chinas could, but their objective was not to show an assault against other nations, but for deterrent and self -defense. Having endured numerous wars since the War of Opium of 1840, the Chinese people learned through a bitter experience of the true value of peace. Thus, as Chinese strength develops, it remains firm in its commitment to maintain peace.

The Chinese people will be held firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, will adhere to the path of peaceful development and will join the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said in their speech as a parade of victory.

Calling humans to come together in solidarity and harmony and to guarantee that the darkness of history is not repeated, XI has affirmed that at all times, we must always engage on the path of peaceful development, remain resolved to protect peace and world tranquility, and work together to build a community with a future shared for humanity.

While Xi and other world leaders were hugging six military veterans, now in the 1990s, on Tiananmen Rostrum, the faces of the veterans shone with joy and pride. Above, it is no longer enemy war planes that have darkened heaven, but the precise formations of a Chinese soldier who embodies the condemnation of justice prevails, peace prevails and the people prevail.