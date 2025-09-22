Donald Trump, Erika Kirk and others speak to Charlie Kirk Memorial





President Donald Trump and other conservative personalities spoke to tens of thousands of people who gathered on September 21 to honor the co-founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona.

The commemorative service at the State Farm Stadium, west of Phoenix, where the organization of Charlie Kirks Turning Point has its head office, was in the lead by speeches by Trump, the vice-president JD Vance and the widow Erika Kirk. The speakers, who also included officials of the high -ranking Trump administration and other conservative leaders, stressed the 31 -year inheritance as an influential voice in young conservatism.

Charlie Kirk, who was a political ally of the Trump administration, was assassinated during a Turning Point USA event on the University of Utah Valley campus. The mourning people applauded and applauded Erika Kirk, who said during her praise that she forgave the accused of having killed her husband.

“I forgive him because that was what Christ did and that is what Charlie would do,” said Erika Kirk. The response to hatred is not hatred. The answer we know of the Gospel is love.

Closing the service, Trump declared in his speech that “today the Americas a nation of sorrow, a nation in shock and a mourning nation. The president called Charlie Kirk, undoubtedly, among the most influential personalities of the most important elections in the history of our country.”

The rest of his speech moved between the praise of Kirk, celebrating his political achievements and taking shots on his rivals. The memorial comes after more than a week of tribute and fallout, including thedozens who were dismissed or suspended the comments they made on the conservative personality.

Here is an overview of the Charlie Kirk memorial.

