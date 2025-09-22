Politics
Happiness has just given, not only to receive: Dr Multomule inspires in the success program for satisfaction
Chhatrapati sambhajinagar
The renowned psychotherapist, Dr. Nandkumar Mominule, shared ideas on happiness and satisfaction, saying, what we get brings happiness; What we give brings joy. Even after success, without satisfaction, success has no meaning.
Samvad Setu Pratishthan organized the program of success to the satisfaction of the auditorium of Bhanudas Chavan on Sunday, in the presence of Satyaprabha Ashtputtre, Dr Sunita Doibale, of Sadhana Suradkar and others. Dr. Multulle explained the layers of success, happiness and satisfaction with regard to humor, stressing that the fact of linking happiness only to success generates sorrow. He criticized the education system to transform children into candidates rather than learners.
He suggested three ways to achieve satisfaction:
1. Answer with curiosity when someone talks about anger.
2. Practice forgiveness more and more.
3. Use humor to manage life inconsistencies.
The public applauded practical advice, making the session a living and enlightening experience.
Sources
2/ https://www.lokmattimes.com/aurangabad/happiness-comes-from-giving-not-just-receiving-dr-mulmule-inspires-at-from-success-to-satisfaction-program/
