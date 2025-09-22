



US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to hold a bilateral summit at the Economic Cooperation Summit in Asia-Pacific (APEC) in Gyeongju next month. Consequently, the “theory of American-china bridges” and the practical diplomacy that President Lee Jae-Myung has proposed will also be put to the test. The United States and China has embarked on a “war without shots” on tariff wars, mutual export controls such as semiconductors and rare land, and potential military conflicts in the Asia-Pacific region. However, Reunion can be a tilting point for conflict resolution, after the recent mood of reconciliation in search of a solution to the Tiktok problem. In addition, attention is paid to the question of whether President Lee will resolve his tasks such as the tariff negotiations concluded between South Korea and the United States and the creation of a method of peace with North Korea through the United States Summit. On the 21st, an official of the presidential office said: “Our government maintained a position to support multilateral diplomatic communication between the Member States following the APEC summit,” adding “, we will support the American-China summit as much as possible because it is welcome to be in Korea.” This is the first time in six years that President Trump and President Xi have gathered from the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019. This is the first time under the second administration of Trump. As the two countries are in a commercial and commercial conflict, the world pays attention to the summit of Apec Gyeongju. “It was a very good conversation,” said President Trump after the telephone call with President Xi on the 19th (local time). President Trump met journalists in the White House to discuss the means to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, saying: “I spoke to President XI for two hours”. Attention focuses on the question of whether a compromise can be contacted on the question of trade, which continues to remain in the deadlock. The United States and China have organized four high-level interviews in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden and Spain. Restrictions on rare land exports from China and semiconductors of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) of the United States also remain on the negotiation table. The fact that there is a difference in perspective concerning Tiktok, which was a breakthrough in negotiations, can be a variable. President Trump is able that an agreement has been concluded to sell Tiktok's American commercial rights, but foreign media said President Xi has a different idea. In this context, the pragmatic diplomacy of President Lee should face a major inflection point. The presidential office calls President Trump and President Xi as a state-of-the-art guest to coordinate the Korea-US-Korea summit. On the 19th, the director of the Office of National Security WE SUNG-RAK said: “The possibility of October with the United States is open”, adding: “There will be bilateral talks when President XI goes to Korea.” Earlier, President Lee expressed his desire to serve as a “bridge” between the United States and China. “There is a risk that South Korea will be at the forefront of the confrontation between the two camps,” he said in an interview with the US Weekly. “We will be with the United States, but we must also manage Korean-Chinese relations.” The attention focuses on the question of whether the Korea-US summit will be able to conclude follow-up discussions on tariff negotiations. “The next opportunity for the leaders of South Korea and the United States to meet is the summit of the Apec Gyeongju,” said a key manager of the presidential office. “It is an important opportunity to realistically conclude follow -up discussions on pricing negotiations.” [Reporter SUNG SEUNG HUN / Washington correspondent CHOI SEUNG JIN]

