



Reform UK announced its intention to abolish the right of migrants to qualify for a permanent settlement in the United Kingdom after five years if the party wins the next general elections. Under plans, all migrants with indefinite leave to stay (ILR) – permanent status that grants migrants and access to services – will be invited to reapply new visas. The reform will also reveal plans to ban any other person than British citizens from accessing well-being. Together, the party claims that their plans would save 234 billion people over several decades, although this figure is disputed. A government spokesperson rejected plans as a “gadget”, adding that they consulted on the restriction of migrant access to well-being.

As part of the current system, migrants can request indefinite leave to stay after five years, giving the right to live and work permanently in the United Kingdom. This is a key route to win British citizenship and allows people to claim services. The reform said that it would replace the ILR with visas that oblige migrants to reapplicate every five years. The announcement is launching a new assault on the reform on what they mark the “Boriswave” – ​​3.8 million people who entered the United Kingdom after Brexit under the more loose rules brought by the administration of Boris Johnson. Hundreds of thousands of these migrants, who have come to the United Kingdom since 2021, will soon be eligible for the permanent residence as part of the ILR program. The reform says that politics is designed to put Great Britain online with other countries such as the United Arab Emirates (water) and save the United Kingdom more than 234 billion things about what it calls the “life of the average migrant”. The workforce noted that the figure came from A report by the Center for Policy StudiesA think tank based on Thatcher, who later said that cost estimates “should no longer be used” after a challenge to the Budget. The government spokesperson added: “People here illegally get nothing of our social benefits system. “Foreign nationals must generally wait five years to claim a universal credit and we plan to increase this to 10 years. “We have inherited a broken well-being system and a spiral service bill. This is why we take measures and reform the system and have seen the proportion of universal credit payments to foreign nationals since last July.” Writing in the newspaper Telegraph, the head of the reform policy, Zia Yusuf, said: “We put business in opinion: The era of cheap foreign workforce is over”. Yusuf said the changes would lead to “hundreds of thousands of people to apply and finally lose their established status in the United Kingdom”. “Many of those who will lose their leave to stay depend on the welfare state and will voluntarily leave to lose access to benefits,” he said. “Those who will not be subject to the application of immigration as part of our mass expulsion program.” World Bank data show that water has one of the largest proportions of international migrants in the world, migrants representing approximately 90% of its total workforce.

