There was no discussion on ASN's salary increases, Kemenpanrab is still focusing on national priority programs





Pasardana.id The Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemenpanrab) stressed that this year, there was no discussion linked to the increase in the wages provided for in the civil apparatus (ASN). Kemenpanrb's data, communication and public information office head of Kemenpanrb, Mohammad Averce, said that his party was currently still focused on President Prabowo who asked ASN with TNI and Polri to supervise national priority programs. “We are transmitting, there has been no discussion to date. Currently, such as the president’s management for ASN, TNI and Polri to continue to supervise and accelerate national priority programs so that the objective is achieved,” Averrouce told Jakarta on Sunday (21/21). Previously, President Prabowo made sure that the increase in wages of ASN, TNI / Polri and state officials are part of the agenda of 2025. This policy is listed in the presidential regulations (Perpres) n ° 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the government work plan which is valid from June 30, 2025. In the document, salary increases are included in the eight best results of quick results (rapid victories) In RKP 2025, precisely at the sixth point. Beleid's appendix clearly mentioned the aim of increasing ASN's salary (in particular teachers, teachers, health workers and instructors), TNI / Polri and state officials. For more information, over the past decade, ASN's salary adjustments have not been made each year. Government files show that the increase only occurred three times, namely in 2015, 2019 and 2024. In 2019, ASN's salary increased by 5% at the start of President Joko Widodo's second period. Then, in 2024, Jokowi again increased ASN's salary, this time by 8%, while the last adjustment before the end of his mandate. Last ASN salary list Based on government regulations (PP) number 5 of 2024, what follows is the amount of the last basic salary of the ASN: PNS salary i IA: IDR 1.685.700 – IDR 2 522 600 IB: RP. 1,840,800 – RP. 2,670,700 IC: IDR 1 918,700 – IDR 2 783,700 ID: IDR 1 999 900 – IDR 2 901 400 Salary of class II civil servants II A RP 2,184,000 – RP 3,633,400 II B RP 2.385,000 – RP 3,797,500 II C RP 2 485 900 – RP 3 958,200 II D RP 2,591,000 – RP 4 125,600 Salary of class III officials III A RP 2 785 700 – RP 4,575,200 III B RP 2 903 600 – RP 4,768,800 III C RP 3 026 400 – RP 4 970 500 III D RP 3 154 400 – RP 5,180,700 PNS IV wage group IV A RP. 3,287,800 – RP. 5 399 900 IV B RP. 3,426 900 – RP. 5 628 300 IV C RP. 3,571 900 – RP. 5,866,400 IV D RP. 3,723,000 – rp. 6,114,500 IV E RP. 3,880,400 – RP. 6 373 200

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pasardana.id/news/2025/9/22/belum-ada-pembahasan-kenaikan-gaji-asn-kemenpanrab-masih-fokuskan-program-prioritas-nasional/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos