On Sunday, President Donald Trumps in the commemorative service of Charlie Kirks made a detour to preview an announcement that he plans to make the oval of the Autism Office.

I think you will find him incredible, he said. I think we found an answer to autism.

Although he did not propose details on what he planned to say about autism, Trump said that his administration would no longer let it happen.

I think it will be one of the most important press conferences than ever, and I look forward to it so much, he said, adding that he thought Kirk would also have awaited the event impatiently.

The announcement of Monday should link the development of autism in children with the use of analgesic tylenol during pregnancy, as well as low folate levels, a vitamin which is important for the appropriate development of a brain and a spine, reported the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

He will also name folinic acid, a form of folate also known as Leucovorine, as a means of reducing the symptoms of autism.

Folate supplements are already recommended during pregnancy to prevent defects in the neural tube, such as Spina Bifida, in infants.

Tylenol, which is the brand name of analgesic generic acetaminophen, is widely used in the United States, including during pregnancy. Health officials plan to warn women against the use of the drug at the start of pregnancy unless they have a fever, Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The manufacturer of Tylenol Kenvue said earlier this month that he had engaged in a scientific exchange on the issue with the US officials of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and urged pregnant women to speak with their health care provider before taking over-over.

Acetaminophen is the safest analgesic relief option for pregnant women if necessary throughout their pregnancy, the company said in a statement on Sunday. Without this, women are faced with dangerous choices: suffering from conditions such as fever that are potentially harmful to mom and baby or use more risky alternatives.

The facts are that more than a decade of rigorous research, approved by the main health professionals and the global health regulators, confirms that there is no credible evidence connecting acetaminophen to autism. We care with the many public and health professionals who have examined this science and okay. We will continue to explore all the options to protect the health interests of American women and children.

Experts generally agree.

There is no clear evidence that proves a direct relationship between the prudent use of acetaminophen during questions of pregnancy and fetal development, said Dr. Christopher Zahn, chief of clinical practice of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, in a press release. Neurodevelopmental disorders, in particular, are multifactorial and very difficult to associate with a singular cause. Pregnant patients should not be frightened far from the many advantages of acetaminophen, which is safe and one of the few options that the speakers have to relieve pain.

Untreated fever and pain during pregnancy may include their own risks for the mother and infants, including miscarriage, congenital malformations and high blood pressure, according to the Society for Mother-Fat MEDICINE.

The incidence of autism in the United States is increasing. About 1 out of 31 children was diagnosed with autism at the age of 8 in 2022, against 1 in 36 in 2020, according to an American ratio of control and prevention of Centers for Disease Control in April.

There are two main reasons for the increase, according to Dr. Christine Ladd-Acosta, vice-director of the Wendy Klagg Center for Autism by John Hopkins.

The first is that the definition of autism was extended by the psychiatric community in 2013, so more people are now eligible for a diagnosis of autism.

Second, there was a pressure for better screening for children, especially babies, for signs of autism. This push for an increased awareness of the symptoms was accompanied by greater acceptance of the disorder, so that people are not so afraid of asking for help or being identified as having autism, said Ladd-Acosta on the podcast Health on appeal from Johns Hopkins.

Several studies have examined the association between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and the development of autism in children, but experts say that science behind this theory is not settled.

A 2024 study published in Jama examined more than 2 million children born in Sweden between 1995 and 2019, of which around 185,000 were born from mothers who used acetaminophen during pregnancy. The study compared the autism rates between these children with their brothers and sisters and with children who were not exposed, and it revealed that the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy was not associated with an increased risk of autism, a hyperactivity disorder of the deficit in attention or other neurodevelopmental disorders.

A meta-analysis published in August in the journal BMC Environmental Health examined 46 studies on the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders in children. Six of the studies have specifically examined acetaminophen and autism. Overall, the analysis concluded that there were solid evidence of an association between taking acetaminophen during pregnancy and the development of autism in children, but the authors warn that their article can only show associations, and not that acetaminophen causes autism.

We recommend that the judicious acetaminopens use a lowest effective dose, the shortest duration under medical orientation, adapted to individual risks assessments, rather than a wide limitation, researchers wrote.

The secretary of HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., previously promoted demystified theories connecting autism vaccines, and he promised in April that his agency would have answers this month on the causes of autism. Thousands of researchers from major universities and institutions have requested federal funding for autism research that Kennedy announced in April, and the National Institutes of Health American should announce this month to announce up to 25 winners for the $ 50 million effort.

Finding certain interventions now which are clearly, almost certainly caused by autism, and were able to be able to contact those in September, said Kennedy at a meeting of the cabinet last month, to which Trump replied, there must be something artificial provoking this meaning, sense, medicine or something.

Dr. Peter Hooz, a pediatrician who codizes the Vaccine Development Center at the Texas Childrens hospital, said that the evidence published on the links between acetaminophen and autism are not terribly convincing.

We can explain almost all [autism spectrum disorder] Through the autism genes. However, there is also a role for certain environmental exhibitions at the start of pregnancy because it interacts with the autism genes, he wrote in a social media position on Sunday.

To concentrate an entire press conference only on Tylenol would be reckless in my opinion without additional information, said Hooz, who has an autistic daughter and wrote a book on the condition. As for leucuvorine, once again perhaps for one or more types of autism but not for a spectrum linked to> 100 genes. It would be like saying that one thing causes cancer and now there is a remedy.

CNNS Meg Tirrell and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

