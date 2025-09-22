



The president of South Korea said that he would accept an agreement between Donald Trump and Kim Jong one in which North Korea has agreed to freeze the production of its nuclear weapons, rather than getting rid of it.

Lee Jae Myung said that the BBC in North Korea produced 15 to 20 additional nuclear weapons per year and a frost – like “an interim emergency measure” – would be “a realistic and realistic alternative” to denuclearization for the moment.

North Korea declared itself nuclear in 2022 and promised to never abandon its weapons.

“As long as we do not give up the long -term objective of denuclearization, I think there are clear advantages to arrest North Korea its nuclear and missile development,” said Lee Jae Myung.

“The question is whether we persist with unsuccessful attempts towards the ultimate goal [of denuclearisation] Or we set more realistic objectives and achieve some of them, “added Lee.

President Lee, who came into office in June, wishes to establish peaceful relations with North Korea and reduce tensions, which broke out under his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, who was welcomed for trying to impose martial law last year.

The South Korean leader expressed the fact that President Trump resumes nuclear talks with Kim, who paraded in 2019 during Trump's first term, after the United States asked North to dismantle his nuclear installations.

In a speech in Parliament on Sunday, the North Korean chief suggested that he would be willing to negotiate with Trump, but only if the United States had abandoned his request for the north to bare.

Lee told the BBC that he thought it was possible that Trump and Kim meet, since they “seem to have a certain degree of mutual confidence”. This could benefit South Korea and contribute to world peace and security, he added.

Lee made the voice of wanting President Trump to restart talks with North Korea Kim

The BBC spoke with the South Korean president to his office in Seoul, before his trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.

South Korea is currently holding the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, but Lee would not be explained if the body failed South Korea, because for years, China and Russia have blocked attempts to impose more sanction in the north on its nuclear program.

“Although it is clear that the UN fails when it comes to creating a truly peaceful world, I always believe that it fulfills many important functions,” said Lee, adding that the reform of the Security Council was “not very realistic”.

When asked if China now allowed the North Korea nuclear weapons program, Lee said it was “impossible to know”, but on the basis of his current knowledge, it was not his understanding.

Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Kim during a military parade in Beijing alongside Russia Vladimir Putin and, unlike past meetings, China has not publicly mentioned nuclear weapons in the North or denuclearization.

The booming links between Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang, presented during the Chinese parade, put South Korea in “a very difficult situation,” said Lee.

“Seeing China, Russia and North Korea become so close is clearly not desirable for us,” he said, adding that he would probably respond by continuing to work closely with the United States and Japan.

Watch: XI, Putin, Kim and other world leaders pose for a photo during the Chinese military parade

Historically, South Korea has balanced its relations between the United States – its military ally – and China – on which it is based for a large part of its trade – but this striped rope becomes more difficult to walk.

Recently, Lee said he would be held with the United States in the new world order, but by talking to him, it is clear that he wants to avoid making enemies in the process.

This chief of opposition formerly left and the hard line is now presented as a centrist. He carefully chooses his words and his positions, while he tries to skillfully sail in the South Korea square in a changing world.

“The world is divided into two camps, and South Korea is positioned directly at the border,” he said, noting “the truly precarious location” of his country next to China and Russia.

“This situation has become more and more difficult. But these camps cannot completely close their doors, so we can position ourselves somewhere in the middle.”

Lee even paid attention not to throw a future relationship with Russia, which forged a military partnership with North Korea during the Ukraine War – sending it food, oil and vast sums of money in exchange for weapons and troops.

“It is clear that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia should be condemned and that war must end as soon as possible,” he said.

“But relations between countries are not simple, and we find ways to cooperate as far as possible and strive to coexist peacefully.”

Presidents Lee and Trump met at the White House at the end of August

His prudence is understandable. The dangers of relying too much on the United States have never been so apparent, the American friends and enemies caught in the Trump's current trade.

Lee managed to reduce the prices on South Korea to 15%, and during a recent trip to the White House, he seemed to charm the president. But since then, commercial negotiations have been at a standstill, the two parties unable to agree on the terms of an agreement.

Then, a fortnight ago, officials of American immigration arrested hundreds of Korean workers who built a georgia drums factory which was part of South Korea's commitment to move manufacturing in the United States, while investing hundreds of billions of dollars. Lee’s government managed to guarantee workers' release a week later.

“As president, I feel a deep feeling of responsibility for the severe treatment that our citizens have endured,” he said, describing the incident as “shocking”. Korean companies would now be “more hesitant to invest in the United States,” he added.

But Lee said he thought he could use the incident to strengthen Seoul's relationships with Washington.

“There is a Korean proverb which says:” After the rain, the soil hardens “.”

AFP via Getty Images

Lee won a decisive mandate in June, six months after the failure of the martial law offer of his predecessor

At home, Lee chairs a polarized country, shaken by months of political troubles, after his previous president tried to orchestrate a military control. Yoon, who is now facing life prison, has delighted tensions with North Korea.

He tried to justify his attempted martial law by affirming that the institutions of the country had been infiltrated by supporters of Pyongyang.

Now Lee says he is trying to do what he can repair confidence with the North. After entering into office, he prevented the Government of Seoul from transmitting radio broadcasts in North Korea.

These programs were known for anger Kim Jong Un, but were one of the rare ways of which the North Korean peoples, which are increasingly isolated, could receive information from outside the country. This decision was criticized by human rights organizations.

“We judge that [these broadcasts] Has almost no practical effect, “said Lee when he was asked to justify his decision. He argued that any advantage was not enough to prevail over the cost of the antagonization of the regime.

“What matters is to restore confidence between the North and the South, especially since the position of the last government towards North Korea was so hostile. We believe that these measures will help bring North Korea back to talks.”

The North has so far rejected the gestures of Lee's good will, calling him “delusional” and “reverie”.

But Lee is not a nave. He knows that Donald Trump is his most likely path towards peace on the peninsula, and that this path must be redesigned.

Eager to represent himself as a pragmatist, he understands, unlike the others before him, that nuclear weapons of North Korea cannot be negotiated out of existence at least not at the moment.

