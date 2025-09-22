Politics
What is Boriswave? – Farage strikes British migration rules
Nigel Farage said United Kingdom reform wants to attack Boriswave by End the right of legal migrants to request a permanent residence, or indefinite leave to stay in the United Kingdom After five years in the country.
The reform leader of the United Kingdom also said that he would force migrants to reapply a visa every five years and to ensure that those who have already established a reapplication status for a new, more strict visa.
Mr. Farage said that candidates should meet the stricter criteria, as a higher and better salary threshold English standard that it is currently necessary.
This occurs after the United Kingdom has seen hundreds of thousands of migrants settle in the country after post-Brexit policies implemented by the former Prime Minister Boris JohnsonWhat a UK reform marks Boriswave.
What is Boriswave?
Boriswave is the term used to describe the large number of migrants who have settled in the United Kingdom after Boris Johnsonformer Prime Minister, implemented afterBrexit migration rules.
Mr. Johnson, who was Conservative Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022, has implemented new rules on immigration After Great Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016.
Johnson implemented a Immigration system based on points In the hope of attracting highly qualified workers to the country to take control of the British borders.
However, Home Office data revealed that in 2022, 572,815 requests to extend a stay abroad in the United Kingdom was accepted, which was 42% more than a year earlier and 86% more than in 2019, according to home office statistics.
The point -based system was to reduce global migration levels and give absolute priority to those who have the highest skills and the largest talents, including scientists, engineers, academics and other highly qualified workers, according to the policy of British governments.
As part of the new system, migrants had to score a total of 70 points to be eligible to request a residence in the United Kingdom.
The categories were evaluated from zero to 20 points, with more desirable characteristics such as a job offer by an approved sponsor, a salary of 26,500 or more and a shortage of jobs in the field of individuals amounting to 20 points.
One of the main objectives of the stricter rules was to reduce the number of workers with low qualification in the United Kingdom from abroad.
Under the government of Johnsons, free movement for EU citizens ended from January 1, 2021.
Why is Nigel Farage struck by legal immigrants?
The leader of the British recucor, Mr. Farage, concerns the impacts that legal migrants in the United Kingdom have on social protection systems and the cost it transmits to taxpayers.
According to the Telegraph, Mr. Farage will indicate a press conference on Monday: Well-being will finish for all those who are not a British citizen, we will fill the gaps. The reform will guarantee that well-being is for British citizens only.
We clean Boris Johnson's disorder. The Boriswave will bankrupt us.
The reform will deal with Boriswave, the greatest betrayal of voters who trust modern times.
Unlike the current system, Mr. search the new worker visa would not give migrants set to access to the providence state or free NHS services.
Farage also said that migrants should have lived in the United Kingdom for seven years, against five, and that there would be more strict restrictions on spouses and children in the United Kingdom.
Zia Yusuf, reform of the head of politics said that the parties' proposals would lead to hundreds of thousands of people to have to apply and, ultimately, lose their status established in the United Kingdom, which will be done on a staggered and orderly basis to allow companies to train British workers to replace them.
Yusuf said that the savings in proposed policy would exceed 230 billion.
This occurs when Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faces increasing pressure to face migration in the United Kingdom, after her The agreement with France has only seen three people expelled since its introduction.
Sources
2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/boriswave-farage-hits-uk-migration-104845731.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
